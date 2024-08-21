Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

At-The-Market Raise

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Successfully Concluded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Daydream-2 stimulation program successfully applied to six separate zones
  • Novel techniques effectively utilised for the first time in Australia
  • Flow tests to commence shortly

The Daydream-2 well has now been successfully stimulated in six separate zones – the Lorelle Sandstone (which as per ASX announcement dated 16 August 2024 has recently successfully flowed gas); three sandstones above this; and, two coal zones.

Daydream-2 well-site

The stimulation program involved the application of various novel methods – including some that Elixir understands have been utilized for the first time in Australia. This research and development aspect of the Daydream-2 program is considered one of the keys to achieving outcomes in line with the material advances achieved in stimulation technology since the Taroom Trough was first appraised around a decade ago.

Operations Room on the well-site

Operations are now turning to the flow testing phase. Elixir’s aims in this next phase are to:

1. Use various techniques to confirm a separate flow of gas from the coals – hence allowing the commencement of a process of converting what are currently prospective resources into contingent resources.

2. Mill out all plugs and flow all zones together.

3. The period of the flow test will depend on results, clean-up time, etc.

The plans for the Company’s formal reporting of the flow test period will therefore be reactive as results come in.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “The successful conclusion of the stimulation phase of the Daydream-2 well – particularly with Elixir being a pioneer in Australian for some of its key aspects - is a real tribute to our technical team and the contractors working for us. We are now moving onto the culmination of the whole program – the final flow testing phase.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:exroil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the " Q2 Report ").

Complete details of the Q2 Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen gas tank at renewable energy production facility.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen? (Updated 2024)

Solar, wind and nuclear get a lot of press when it comes to clean energy sources, but what about hydrogen?

More powerful hurricanes, fiercer fire seasons and deadlier floods have spurred a much wider worldwide push toward decarbonization. As a result, governments and industry leaders have committed to adopting rigorous carbon emission reduction targets for 2050. Amidst this backdrop, the market for hydrogen as a strategic commodity in the transition to a cleaner global economy is taking shape.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called hydrogen “an increasingly important piece of the net zero emissions by 2050 puzzle.” This is especially true for the sectors of the economy that have proven to be the hardest to decarbonize, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the expansion of its 100% owned Project Grandis through the formal award of a 100% working interest in ATP 2077.
Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy

New Seismic Studies Upgrade Raya Prospect

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Quantitative Interpretation (QI) and AVO studies on the legacy 3,800km2 of 3D seismic data covering most of the Company’s Tumbes Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) have potentially identified a highly porous sandstone fairway spanning the Raya Prospect, significantly enhancing the probability of success.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.

The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow

Multiple 20m Intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from In-Fill Drilling Nueva Sabana Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow

Gold Investing

Multiple 20m Intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from In-Fill Drilling Nueva Sabana Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Lithium Investing

Core Lithium Makes AU$6.5 Million Offer for Charger Metals

resource investing

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Copper Investing

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy

×