Dave to Host Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call on November 4, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: Dave) ("Dave" or the "Company"), one of the nation's leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Conference Call Registration: link
Webcast: link

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.Dave.com.

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: Dave) is a U.S. neobank pioneering innovative credit products for everyday Americans. For more information about the Company, visit: www.Dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.Dave.com and follow @Davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom
Elevate IR
Dave@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact
Dan Ury
press@Dave.com


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