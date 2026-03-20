Danaher Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2026 on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately one hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-267-6316, within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9783 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ126). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until May 5, 2026. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-first-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302719984.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRnyse:dhr
DHR
The Conversation (0)
Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information... Keep Reading...
ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to... Keep Reading...

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023. Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Earthwise Minerals Announces Private Placement

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Related News

precious metals investing

Earthwise Minerals Announces Private Placement

lithium investing

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

precious metals investing

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

lithium investing

Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss