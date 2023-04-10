Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Danaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's common stock on April 17, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 5.0175 shares of the Company's common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on April 17, 2023 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock. As the last dividend payment date of April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, the dividend will be paid the following business day, on April 17, 2023 .

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-conversion-date-for-series-b-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301793571.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRMedical Device Investing
DHR
The Conversation (0)

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS' Broader Scope Expands Access

Medtronic

World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7 and marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year's theme is Health for All.At Medtronic, we strive for better health access for our world and believehealthcare technology can connect, enhance, and extend lives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Connecting the Dots - For Community

Volunteer Appreciation Month takes place every year in April and celebrates the impact volunteers have on our lives and encourages active volunteerism for generations to come. The Medtronic Foundation is committed to supporting communities where Medtronic employees live and give by providing resources that support volunteerism and giving across the globe.

When Marcus Reid took a job developing talent at Medtronic, he didn't know that in a few years he'd be using his skills to teach young people on probation to see their strengths - and their potential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner

Avricore Health CEO Touts Pharmacists' Role in Patient Care

Getting trusted health information on demand is an important step on a person's health journey, and pharmacists, with the aid of innovation, can play an important role, according to Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) CEO Hector Bremner.

Avricore’s HealthTab provides point-of-care testing and is currently available at 532 pharmacy locations for on-the-spot screening, with an added virus detection feature in some locations.

“(HealthTab) is also really welcomed by the pharmacists (who) can use their expertise and skills and be able to make decisions that are right for (the patients), keep them on track, keep them engaged with therapy adherence,” Bremner said. "Engagement in that relationship with technology bridges that gap. That sharing of information means that it's much more personal for everyone. It's much more tangible, it's realistic and it's actionable."

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary LTL Management LLC Re-Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 to Equitably Resolve All Current and Future Talc Claims

LTL's Reorganization Plan Has Significant Support From Claimants

The Plan Includes LTL's Present Value Commitment of $8.9 Billion Payable Over 25 Years For Complete Resolution

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Research: More Than Half of IBS Patients Surveyed Report Waiting More Than One Year Before Discussing IBS Symptoms With Their Healthcare Provider

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Third Annual Patient Perspectives Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the results from the third edition of its patient perspectives survey, an annual survey of U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The report, Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population, including insights on diagnosis, barriers to provider discussions, and symptom management

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 487376. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, May 12, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Breaks US$2,000 Again, Stocks Follow

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Allied Rises on Lithium Technology News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Make Moves, Cameco Exec on Uranium ​Prices

×