Life Science NewsInvesting News

Danaher Corporation announced today that its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on April 15, 2022 . The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 6.6632 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock. As previously announced, on April 15, 2022 holders of record ...

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on April 15, 2022 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 6.6632 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.

As previously announced, on April 15, 2022 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $11.875 per share on the Preferred Stock.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-conversion-date-for-series-a-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301524269.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRMedical Device Investing
DHR
Green Technology Metals Logo

Further Thick, High-Grade Extensional Intercepts as Seymour

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to provide further assay results from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Resources

Acquisition of Significant New Wyoming ISR Uranium Project & $5m Placement

GTI Resources Ltd(Gil or Company) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet agreement (Term Sheet) to acquire 100% of Logray Minerals Pty Ltd (Logray) (Acquisition), holder of -13,800 acres (-5,600 hectares) of underexplored mineral lode claims (Claims), abutting Rio Tinto's properties & adjacent to GTI's existing Great Divide Basin (GDB) projects, at Green Mountain in Wyoming, USA (the Properties).