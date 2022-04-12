Danaher Corporation announced today that its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on April 15, 2022 . The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 6.6632 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock. As previously announced, on April 15, 2022 holders of record ...

DHR