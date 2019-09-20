Trueclaim Exploration Inc. Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on CSE Following Completion of its Reverse Take-Over Transaction with New Wave Esports Corp.

Trueclaim is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the CSE for listing following its transaction with New Wave Esports Corp









Trueclaim Exploration Inc. (TSXV:TRM) (“Trueclaim” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for listing following the completion of its previously announced reverse take-over transaction (the “Transaction”) with New Wave Esports Corp. (“New Wave Esports”), an esports and competitive gaming company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia.

Assuming the Transaction is completed, trading on the CSE under the new name “New Wave Esports Corp.” is expected to commence in late-October, after final approval is obtained from the CSE. It is anticipated that New Wave Esports will trade under the ticker “NWES”, subject to final CSE approval.

Final approval remains subject to, among other things, receipt of shareholder approval by Trueclaim, delisting of Trueclaim’s common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Delisting”), and completion of the Transaction. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

“We are excited to lead and bring our companies and teams forward and onto the public playing field,” says Dan Mitre, CEO of New Wave Esports. “With New Wave Esports going public and merging with Trueclaim it will give the public and our communities an opportunity to invest, and gain exposure to the growing world of esports.”

For further details on the Transaction please see the Company’s news releases dated June 18, 2019 and March 15, 2019. Further information regarding the listing date will be provided in a subsequent press release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About New Wave Esports Corp.

New Wave Esports (NWE) is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California.

For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed on the merits of the Transaction, and neither has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that reflect the current view and/or expectations of management of each of the parties to the Transaction based on information currently available to the parties with respect to performance, business and future events, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the parties’ mutual intention to complete the Transaction and regarding the terms and conditions relating thereto. The use of any of the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “intend”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “anticipate”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements and are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which each party operates, and as to the outcome and timing of any such future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are difficult to predict, such that actual future results and outcomes may differ materially therefrom. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory approvals, if any. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information in this press release, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Trueclaim disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

