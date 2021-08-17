Best Ever Grade in Continued Drilling Success at Tchaga
Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results for further reverse circulation (RC) drill holes from the ongoing drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire.
Drill results including the highest ever single-metre assay are reported for Lodes 2 and 3 of the Tchaga Prospect, where the Company continues to grow the footprint of the mineralised zone. The current drill results have increased the width of Lodes 2 and 3 to more than 300m (Figure 3).
All twenty-one drill holes from this announcement reported significant gold mineralisation which indicates widespread gold mineralisation at Tchaga.
Significant potential exists to further extend the mineralised footprint at Tchaga with large portions of the +40ppb soil geochemical anomaly yet to be drill tested. In addition, there is significant potential to extend mineralisation by drilling the strike extension of the lodes towards the southwest and further lodes to the north and to the south (Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highest grade ever intersected at Tchaga Prospect of 1m at 174.60g/t Au within an interval of 10m at 18.98g/t Au in near surface oxide
- High-grade intercept confirms continuity of mineralisation between oxide and fresh rock, following up on previous intercept in fresh rock of 9m at 22.73g/t Au from 32m in NARC1841
- Select latest drill results received from Tchaga include:
- NARC486: 10m at 18.98g/t Au from 7m; including
- 3m at 61.80g/t Au from 13m; including 1m at 174.60g/t Au from 14m
- NARC507: 29m at 1.44g/t Au from 62m; including
- 5m at 3.16g/t Au from 68m
- NARC508: 6m at 1.28g/t Au from 11m; and
- 10m at 2.13g/t Au from119m
- Several holes had multiple multi-metre intersects >1g/t Au (refer to Appendix 1)
- Wide zones of gold mineralisation intersected over more than 300m across strike on Lodes 2 and 3 positively impacting the size of the upcoming Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
- All holes intersected significant mineralisation indicating widespread gold mineralisation at Tchaga
- Mako is currently drilling on the Gogbala Prospect targeting similar style lodes to the Tchaga deposit