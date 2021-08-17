Best Ever Grade in Continued Drilling Success at Tchaga

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results for further reverse circulation (RC) drill holes from the ongoing drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Drill results including the highest ever single-metre assay are reported for Lodes …









Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results for further reverse circulation (RC) drill holes from the ongoing drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Drill results including the highest ever single-metre assay are reported for Lodes 2 and 3 of the Tchaga Prospect, where the Company continues to grow the footprint of the mineralised zone. The current drill results have increased the width of Lodes 2 and 3 to more than 300m (Figure 3).

All twenty-one drill holes from this announcement reported significant gold mineralisation which indicates widespread gold mineralisation at Tchaga.

Significant potential exists to further extend the mineralised footprint at Tchaga with large portions of the +40ppb soil geochemical anomaly yet to be drill tested. In addition, there is significant potential to extend mineralisation by drilling the strike extension of the lodes towards the southwest and further lodes to the north and to the south (Figure 4).

HIGHLIGHTS

Highest grade ever intersected at Tchaga Prospect of 1m at 174.60g/t Au within an interval of 10m at 18.98g/t Au in near surface oxide

High-grade intercept confirms continuity of mineralisation between oxide and fresh rock, following up on previous intercept in fresh rock of 9m at 22.73g/t Au from 32m in NARC1841

Select latest drill results received from Tchaga include: NARC486: 10m at 18.98g/t Au from 7m; including 3m at 61.80g/t Au from 13m; including 1m at 174.60g/t Au from 14m NARC507: 29m at 1.44g/t Au from 62m; including 5m at 3.16g/t Au from 68m NARC508: 6m at 1.28g/t Au from 11m; and 10m at 2.13g/t Au from119m

Several holes had multiple multi-metre intersects >1g/t Au (refer to Appendix 1)

Wide zones of gold mineralisation intersected over more than 300m across strike on Lodes 2 and 3 positively impacting the size of the upcoming Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

All holes intersected significant mineralisation indicating widespread gold mineralisation at Tchaga

Mako is currently drilling on the Gogbala Prospect targeting similar style lodes to the Tchaga deposit

Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

“The Tchaga Prospect has delivered the highest single-metre assay of 1m at 174.60g/t Au within a broader high-grade mineralised zone in oxide, which confirms the continuity of mineralisation between the oxide zone and fresh rock. Drilling has confirmed mineralisation in stacked repeating zones over widths greater than 300 metres across in Lodes 2 and 3. We are very excited to see these multiple wide mineralised zones with highgrade cores as this indicates modest stripping ratios in a potential open pit mining scenario. Our confidence in the Napié Project increases each time we receive assay results, and we anticipate more assays from our diamond drilling at Tchaga shortly.”