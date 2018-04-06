Xanthic Biopharma Inc. Receives Conditional Listing Approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange

Tim Moore, the CEO of Xanthic, commented, “We are thrilled to begin trading on the CSE especially on the eve of ‘4/20’. We are excited to have obtained the ticker symbol xTHC, which we feel is memorable and readily connected with “Xanthic”. Our team would like to thank all of our supporters and current shareholders that have made this strategic milestone possible. We are excited to continue to develop and execute on Xanthic’s current vision and business model as we move forward.”

About Xanthic

Xanthic, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Xanthic Biopharma Limited, provides valuable intellectual property to cannabis industry participants, enabling its strategic partners to produce high quality, innovative, non-combustible cannabis, and cannabis-infused products which deliver consistent THC and/or CBD levels. Using a proprietary process, Xanthic allows its strategic partners to deliver superior cannabinoid solubility and consistency versus competitive infused products.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding obtaining final approval from the CSE to list the Xanthic’s common shares on the CSE. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “in the event”, “if”, “believes”, “assets”, “position”, “intends”, “envisages”, “assumes”, “recommends”, “estimates”, “approximate”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicate” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by Xanthic, are inherently subject to significant litigation, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause Xanthic’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks associated with the failure by Xanthic to obtain final approval from the CSE to list the its common shares on the CSE. Although management of Xanthic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Xanthic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.