Vodis Enters Confirmation of Readiness Stage

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:VP,FSE:1JV1) has entered the confirmation of readiness stage to become a licenced producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) at its Delta, B.C., facility. The Confirmation of Readiness stage is the final stage before obtaining a licence from Health Canada to cultivate cannabis under the ACMPR.

As previously announced, Vodis undertook upgrades to its Delta facility. These upgrades included the installation of specialized wall finishes in the production and processing areas, upgraded Ceramic Metal Halide and LED lighting, installation of Ample Organics software for seed-to-sale tracking, and upgrades to the internal physical security of the facility. The Company is completing these upgrades and plans to file a comprehensive Confirmation of Readiness evidence package with Health Canada in the coming weeks.

Vodis’ CEO, Ivan Miliovski, states: “This is an important milestone that gets us closer to obtaining a cultivation licence at our Delta facility. We are very excited about the path forward and creating the shareholder value that we set out to achieve.”

The passing of the Cannabis Act has dramatically expanded the Canadian cannabis market. While Vodis intends to sell into the various provincial recreational markets, the Company remains committed to the many Canadians that have expressed interest in purchasing high-quality Vodis product for medical purposes. The Company encourages future patients to join our email mailing list at https://vodis.ca. The Company is also continuing its brand and future-patient outreach efforts at the Grow Up Cannabis Conference and Expo in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on September 7-8, 2018.

About Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vodis is one of North America’s foremost brand names in the medical and recreational marijuana business with operations in both the United States and Canada. Its master grow teams have consistently won or placed at each Canadian competition they have entered with their “VIP” brand. The Company, with facilities in British Columbia and Washington State, is also actively looking into expansion opportunities in other countries and throughout the United States.

While Vodis and its subsidiaries cannot have any interest whatsoever in any proceeds as a result of production, processing or retail activities in the United States, it can license its brand, production and consulting services to approved Washington State licence holders to ensure that all products produced under the Vodis Pharmaceuticals program and/or associated under the VIP brand meet or exceed Vodis-brand quality standards.

