Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Announces Distribution Agreement for a New Product Line with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE:TOKI; OTC:TRKWF) (the “Company” or “TOK”) (formerly Courtland Capital Inc.) is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with Dr. Sanjay Gupta (the “Agreement”). Dr. Gupta, one of the most well-known medical professionals worldwide, joined the advisory board of TOK in July (see press release July 18, 2018). Through his work as President of the American Pain Association and other notable appointments he has access to a network of more than 160,000 medical professionals.

Pursuant to the Agreement, TOK will provide expertise in preparing formulations, manufacturing, production, inspection and packaging of a line of CBD and cannabis products for Dr. Gupta, as well as assist Dr. Gupta with labeling the products under Dr. Gupta’s name (the “Gupta Products”). In addition, the Company will assist with product sales and distribution. The new product line, branded under the name “Dr. Gupta’s” will include numerous products including, but not limited to, Premium Hemp Oil – CBD Capsules, CBD Tincture and CBD Salve. These premium products will be non-GMO and gluten-free. Under the Agreement, Dr. Gupta will own all the intellectual property associated with the Gupta Products, except for specific formulations prepared by TOK. The Agreement is for an initial term of two years and will automatically renew for successive additional one year periods so long as certain sales criteria are met.

Jean-Paul Gaillard, CEO of the Company stated: “We are extremely excited that Dr. Gupta has selected TOK to work with to create a new product line under his name. We see this as an extraordinary partnership where we can combine our expertise in creating premium quality products with Dr. Gupta’s worldwide name recognition. This is an important addition to our product pipeline. Dr. Gupta’s global reach includes an extensive network of physicians, patients and followers.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated: “As the world perception is changing with respect to CBD products, I have embraced Tree of Knowledge, first as an advisory member and now as a product partner. Their vigorous testing and the exceptional quality of their products, being free of pesticides and microbial, makes them a world leader. This level of quality allows me to offer my network of top medical professionals a line of products that they can be completely comfortable in recommending to their patients.”

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE

The Company produces and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (‘CBD”) products in certain jurisdictions in the United States, as well as in Europe, South America, Australia and China. Cannabidiol/CBD is a natural constituent of hemp which is purported to contain wellness properties. TOK’s CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information about TOK, please see the Company’s website at www.Evrcbd.com or contact the following:

Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman and CEO or Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374 Michael@evrcbc.com Daniel Caridi Assistant to the Chairman +1 (203) 969-5678 Daniel@evrcbd.com Rahim Rajwani Partner/Founder/Head of Compliance and Risk Northbay Capital Partners Corp. Suite 918-1030 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 M: 604.376.8821 T: 604.628.2661 www.northbaycapitalpartners.com

Forward Looking Statements

