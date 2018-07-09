Cannabis

Investing News

Scythian Offers Colcanna License Update

- July 9th, 2018

Scythian Biosciences announced its to be acquired Colombian cannabis company Colcanna SAS, obtained a set of additional licenses from local regulators.

Scythian Biosciences (TSXV:SCYB) announced its to be acquired Colombian cannabis company Colcanna SAS, obtained a set of additional licenses from local regulators.

As quoted in the press release:

Scythian Biosciences is pleased to announce that Colombian-based Colcanna SAS (“Colcanna”), the pending acquisition by Scythian, has received additional licences by the Ministry of Health for the extraction, production and research for the local market and export to international markets of  cannabis derivatives.

“The receipt of these licences is a significant step forward in the closure of our acquisition of Colcanna,” said CEO Rob Reid. “We look forward to focusing our efforts on providing both the domestic and international market with access to pure, high grade medical Cannabis grown in the ideal conditions of the Colombia Coffee Zone.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *