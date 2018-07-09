Scythian Offers Colcanna License Update

Scythian Biosciences (TSXV:SCYB) announced its to be acquired Colombian cannabis company Colcanna SAS, obtained a set of additional licenses from local regulators.

Scythian Biosciences is pleased to announce that Colombian-based Colcanna SAS (“Colcanna”), the pending acquisition by Scythian, has received additional licences by the Ministry of Health for the extraction, production and research for the local market and export to international markets of cannabis derivatives.

“The receipt of these licences is a significant step forward in the closure of our acquisition of Colcanna,” said CEO Rob Reid. “We look forward to focusing our efforts on providing both the domestic and international market with access to pure, high grade medical Cannabis grown in the ideal conditions of the Colombia Coffee Zone.”