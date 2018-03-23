Isodiol International Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Specialty Vape Retailer KURE Corp

Isodiol International LLC (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of KURE™ Corp, a leading specialty vape retailer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with locations in the United States and annualized unaudited Fiscal 2018 revenue of $8.8m USD. KURE™ specializes in the retailing of vaporizers and e-cigarettes, e-juices, and related accessories (kurevapes.com, kuresociety.com).

KURE™ set out to change the current state of the “vape shop” industry with the introduction of KURE Vaporium & Lounge™, a modern and sophisticated retail environment and lounge catering to the vaping community. By elevating the environment and customer experience, KURE™ has paved a completely new path to the rapidly growing vaping and e-cigarette industry and operates a total of twelve e-juice bars and lounges today, with plans for international expansion.

“KURE’s™ executives are highly experienced business entrepreneurs that have done a tremendous job in building the KURE™ brand,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “Not only does this further entrench our footprint in the vaping and e-cigarette industry, but through KURE™ retail stores, the Company will set up its own distribution channels for its family of brands, including ISO-Sport and Be Tru Wellness.”

“We believe KURE™ to be the Starbucks of the specialty retail vape industry. The KURE™ brand has been carefully built thanks to our incredibly loyal customer following. The KURE™ philosophy is to serve our customers the best selection of vape juices and hardware by the most knowledgeable customer service professionals, our own Kurators™, in an unmatched atmosphere in every KURE™ store. With over 200,000 customer transactions per year and growing, KURE’s™ knowledge base in the vape industry is exceptional. In joining the Isodiol family, we will now be able to provide our devout customers the very best CBD products on the market. We intend to rapidly expand the KURE™ brand worldwide”, said Craig Brewer, Chairman & CEO of KURE™ Corp.

All KURE™ products are available online and throughout its store locations across the United States. KURE Vaporium & Lounge™, KURE Society™, Kuriousity™, Kurators™ are all respective trademarks of KURE™ Corp. Its e-Juices can be purchased pre-bottled or freshly mixed by its staff of “Kurators”, well-trained and experienced mixologists who can “blend” over 500,000 unique flavors from the KURE Juice On Tap™ bar. These KURE™ e-Juices are skillfully blended and served while customers shop, lounge and enjoy a selection of coffees, beverages, and snacks or simply vape.

“When we acquired Bradley’s Bioscience, we were excited about the prospects of providing safer alternatives to smoking, while at the same time being able to enter a market poised to be worth over $60 billion by 2025,” said Agramont. “With this partnership, we will further entrench our footprint in this fast-growing industry, and we look forward to the global opportunities it presents for the Company.”

Once finalized, the terms of this agreement will be defined upon the definitive agreement, which is anticipated by the end of April 2018.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

About KURE™ Corp

KURE™ Corp. (“KURE”) is a private company based in Charlotte, North Carolina that specializes in the distribution of vaporizing pens, e-Juices, and related accessories through its specialty retail stores and online distribution. KURE’s™ primary products are its distinct line of custom blended high-end flavored e-Juices, premium KURE™ brand vaporizers, as well as popular third party brands of advanced hardware and select eLiquids. All KURE™ products are available online and throughout its many store locations across the United States. KURE Vaporium™, KURE Society™, Kuriousity™, Kurators™ are all respective trademarks of KURE™ Corp. KURE’s executives and principals are seasoned business entrepreneurs with decades individual expertise in taking start-ups from initial incubation to profitability. KURE’s support staff has extensive product distribution and related industry experience. Its e-Juices can be purchased pre-bottled or freshly mixed by its staff of “Kurators”, well trained and experienced mixologists who can “blend” over 500,000 unique flavors from the KURE Juice On Tap™ bar. These KURE e-Juices are skillfully blended and served while customers shop, lounge and enjoy a selection of coffees, beverages, and snacks or simply vape and mingle with other like-minded enthusiasts. Visit kurevapes.com or kuresociety.com.

