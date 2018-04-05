Isodiol International Inc. Announces Retail Distribution of Pot-O-Coffee

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce the product placement of Pot-O-Coffee and Pot-O-Tea in select Winn-Dixie stores throughout the East Coast.

With the past acquisition of Culinary Coffee Roasters, along with their pre-existing shelf space in leading grocers such as Winn-Dixie, Publix, and IGAs, Isodiol can now capitalize on tremendous distribution opportunities through mainstream retail outlets. These new distribution channels take Isodiol’s successful coffee and tea brand into a mainstream retail. Consumers will now be availed to the company’s wellness products that contain Isodiol’s proprietary hemp blends.

“With consumers hyper-sensitive to their health and wellness and wanting enhanced access to premium food and beverages, that not only taste good, but are good for you, we are able to combine both in our Pot-O-Coffee and Pot-O-Tea product lines,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “Now our health and wellness products can be accessed readily by consumers through mainstream sales channels and showcasing them alongside more traditional brands dramatically accelerates our value for both shareholders and consumers,” said Agramont.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of consumer products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

