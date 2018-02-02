Company News

INDIVA Featured in View from the C-Suite Video Interview

• February 2, 2018
indiva

INDIVA (TSXV:NDVA) President and CEO Neil Marotta was recently featured in the View from the C-Suite video series, where Marotta spoke about the company’s role in the medical cannabis industry, highlighting INDIVA’s high quality cannabis products and client care processes.

According to Marotta, “It is our responsibility to educate patients, so we have a variety of folks that work with us that do patient outreach, reach out to health care practitioners and we provide information to patients through our call centre and materials including our website.”

Click here to watch the video.

Click here to connect with INDIVA (TSXV:NDVA) for an Investor Presentation.

 

