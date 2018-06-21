Harvest One Welcomes the Passage of Bill C-45 and the Announced Legalization Date of Cannabis in Canada

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVT) (“Harvest One” or the “Company”) provided the following statement on Bill-C45, the landmark cannabis act that will legalize cannabis in Canada on October 17, 2018:

“We are excited to be part of the Canadian cannabis industry on this historic day,” said Andreas Gedeon, CEO of Harvest One. “This is a milestone for our company, the cannabis industry and for Canada as a whole. Thanks to the hard work of the federal government, activists and everyone that pushed for legalization over many years, the world can again see that Canada is a country unafraid to take a leadership role on pressing social and political issues and make bold choices.”

“The legalization date of October 17, 2018 is commercially a very positive development for Harvest One because of our existing production capacity and our advanced relationship with distributors and retailers throughout the country. Through our three subsidiaries United Greeneries, Satipharm and Dream Water, we are well positioned to bring a variety of innovative products to the market this year and further build out Harvest One’s first mover position as a truly global player in this new industry.”

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT)

Harvest One is a global cannabis company focused on delivering high quality, innovative cannabis products and technology to regulated markets around the world. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through three wholly owned operating subsidiaries: Horticultural arm and Canadian Licensed Producer United Greeneries Ltd., medical and pharmaceutical arm Satipharm AG in Switzerland and Dream Water Global, the Group’s consumer goods division.

