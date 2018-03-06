Friday Night Inc. Closes on Land Purchase Agreement

The Company reports that it has closed on the purchase of an additional 2.78 acres of land which is contiguous to the current location that will host Alternative Medicine Association’s (“AMA”) new cultivation facility. AMA now owns 4.17 acres of land on a major thoroughfare in Las Vegas which includes the original plot of 1.39 acres that has already received a special use permit for cannabis cultivation and a building permit for its future, state-of-the-art 67,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility.

“The additional land will allow for future expansion of the cultivation facility as well as a new production facility when needed. It could also be used as the location for a retail dispensary license application if the Company decides to apply when that window opens again. This acquisition gives us a strategic advantage and flexibility for our long-term plans to meet the market demand as it grows,” said Mark Zobrist, Managing Partner of Alternative Medicine Association.

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company, which owns and controls cannabis and hemp-based assets in Las Vegas Nevada as well as an international cannabis and mining security logistics consulting firm. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Spire Secure Logistics is a leading provider of customized security programs, compliance, information technology, buildout design, and due diligence services for the legal cannabis, mining and investment sectors. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding its current operations.

