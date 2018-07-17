CROP Infrastructure JV Partner “Xhemplar Italia” Increases Production to 25 acres, A 100% Increase In Their Previously Announced Capacity

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF) was spotlighted on a FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary in light of the recent nationwide legalization of cannabis for recreational use in Canada on June 19th, 2018.











The article talks about a significant increase in medical and recreational cannabis product sales, a 50% increase compared to 2017. The industry expects to surpass the USD 20 Billion mark by 2022, a 200% increase from 2017.

The article further highlights CROP Infrastructure’s recent breaking news about its 30% owned Italy Joint Venture partner “Xhemplar Italia” that has planted 25 acres or 1,089,000 square feet of high CBD “Cannabis Light” in North Eastern Italy. “This represents over a 100% increase on the previously announced capacity announced in press release dated June 27th 2018.”

CROP Infrastructure Director & CEO Michael Yorke states: “The company is extremely encouraged by the fast pace with which the team at XHemplar has commenced production in Italy. CROPs portfolio of cannabis infrastructure assets now includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 15 Cannabis brands and also has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products. Management will continue to aggressively pursue new world-wide opportunities and expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions.”

