Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 7066881. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until March 30, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 7066881.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1436807&tp_key=e5f0344851

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S., and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/24/c8089.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

