Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Osprey

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 87th nationwide.
The dispensary supports Trulieve’s goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to registered medical cannabis patients across Florida and joins nearby locations in Sarasota , Englewood , and Venice . The 5,300 square foot facility also brings direct, in-store access to registered patients in Osprey for the first time.
In honor of the Company’s brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.
ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Osprey Grand Opening
WHERE : 1100 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229
WHEN : Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 82 dispensaries in Florida .
To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made its entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. Whether brand new to cannabis or a patient with experience, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation.
At this time, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary until further notice.
The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry is nearing 550,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state’s overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state’s rapidly growing patient base, there are over 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida .
For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Launch Market-Leading TRACE Brand into U.S. Market
Global demand for plant-based functional products accelerating plan to scale the brand internationally
Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is excited to announce the anticipated launch of its market-leading TRACE brand in the U.S., initially through its new e-commerce website and subsequently in natural specialty and retail stores nationally.
TRACE continues to see market share growth in the Canadian plant-based mineral category, and BevCanna is now setting its sights on the burgeoning U.S. market for plant-based functional beverages and nutraceuticals. The significant demand for this innovative category of wellness-focused beverages and nutraceuticals has accelerated the Company’s plan to scale the TRACE brand internationally secure a global leadership position.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the TRACE brand to U.S. consumers, both through our e-commerce channel, and subsequently in retailers nationwide,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “The demand for plant-based functional products in the U.S. is growing at a rapid pace, and our proprietary TRACE mineral formulation provides the wellness benefits that consumers are looking for. We’re already seeing significant interest from distributors, and expect this to intensify as awareness of the TRACE brand grows.”
BevCanna is currently developing a U.S. facing e-commerce website, and is also in active discussions with a number of U.S. distributors, with a focus on penetrating both natural specialty and traditional retailers.
The TRACE suite of products will initially focus on their line of plant-based mineral beverages and nutraceuticals, including RTD beverages, shots, and mineral concentrate, along with new products under development.
Each of TRACE’s plant-based products include TRACE’s proprietary fulvic and humic mineral formula, sourced from ancient organic compounds which are highly concentrated sources of trace minerals. Recognized benefits of the Health Canada-approved formulations include improvements to cognitive performance, gut health and immune function, and stimulating the body to better metabolize carbohydrates, fats and proteins.
Gut Health – positively affects gut bacteria, promotes cellular health and nutrient absorption
Immune Function – replenishes and floods the body with trace minerals, boosting antioxidants to prevent oxidative stress and helping to maintain a healthy immune system
Cognitive Performance – shown to help protect against cognitive degeneration and decline, keeping the mind sharp
Whole Body Wellness – naturally eliminate harmful substances that may be found in the bloodstream, assisting in their removal from the body.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: global demand for plant-based functional products accelerating plan to scale the brand internationally; the anticipated launch of its market-leading TRACE brand in the U.S., initially through its new e-commerce website and subsequently in natural speciality and retail stores nationally; market share growth in the Canadian plant-based mineral category; the burgeoning U.S. market for plant-based functional beverages and nutraceuticals; the significant demand for this innovative category of wellness-focused beverages and nutraceuticals has accelerated the Company’s plan to scale the TRACE brand internationally secure a global leadership position; that the demand for plant-based functional products in the U.S. is growing at a rapid pace; the Company’s proprietary TRACE mineral formulation provides the wellness benefits that consumers are looking for; that the Company is seeing significant interest from distributors, and expect this to intensify as awareness of the TRACE brand grows; that BevCanna is currently developing a U.S. facing e-commerce website, and is also in active discussions with a number of U.S. distributors, with a focus on penetrating both natural specialty and traditional retailers; that the TRACE suite of products will initially focus on their line of plant-based mineral beverages and nutraceuticals, including RTD beverages, shots, and mineral concentrate, along with new products under development; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
The Company announces that is has settled debt (the “Debt Settlement”) in the amount of $473,414 owed by the Company to certain creditors of the Company in exchange for 614,825 common shares (each, a “Debt Settlement Share”) at a deemed price of $0.77 per Debt Settlement Share.
Of the Debt Settlement Shares, 434,091 are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance and 180,734 are not subject to any hold period.
The debt settlements with two directors (collectively, the “Director Settlements”) were “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Director Settlements were exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company’s common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the Director Settlements did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. As the material change report disclosing the Director Settlements is being filed less than 21 days before the transaction, there is a requirement under MI 61‐101 to explain why the shorter period was reasonable or necessary in the circumstances. In the view of the Company it was necessary to immediately close the Director Settlements and therefore, such shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to improve the Company’s financial position.
None of the securities acquired in the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Olympia Heights, Florida .
Harvest of Olympia Heights is located at 9578 Bird Rd, Olympia Heights and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm . Additional Harvest dispensaries in Florida are located in Gainesville , Jacksonville , Kissimmee , Longwood , North Port , and Tallahassee .
“We are pleased to open our seventh Harvest location in Florida , one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S.” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White . “We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets.”
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding Harvest’s business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in our core cannabis markets and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in the United States applicable to multi-state cannabis operators; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied.
Optimi Health Partnership with Numinus Wellness Provides Update on First All-Natural Psilocybin Protocol
Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its previously announced lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI) is progressing forward with an initial candidate for clinical trials, subject to Health Canada approvals.
Recognized as a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible, and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of all-natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.
Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson notes, “Today’s news is another step forward as we prepare for our first all-natural proprietary psychedelic mushroom formulation for human trial. We recently noted several advancements at our substantial facilities in Princeton, BC which are ultimately designed to meet or exceed GMP standards for production. This commitment to cultivation, production and processing excellence is reflected by our dedication to “all-natural” formulations. This approach, combined with early-stage research aimed at quickly moving into human trials is all part of a multi-faceted strategic plan aimed at ensuring we have advanced stage product formulations in readiness for timely regulatory review and approval. Optimi’s strategy to generate revenue and sell functional mushroom products is all about laying the groundwork to develop world-class processes to support and build our all-natural mushroom brand. The heavy lifting we are doing today with Numinus will scale into multiple development projects and revenue streams aimed at an array of future commercial opportunities focused on treating a variety of human health conditions naturally and safely.”
As part of the research and development agreement with Numinus, Optimi gained near immediate access to services encompassing laboratories, equipment, and expert talent specifically related to Psilocybe mushrooms, psychedelic compounds, and formulations within Numinus’ licensed facilities. The pre-submission for Optimi’s first candidate whole psilocybe mushroom extract will be fully documented in readiness for applicable Health Canada review in preparation for entry into the proposed clinical trial with IMPACT at the University of Calgary. Optimi believes several additional candidates may be forthcoming and could join the initial candidate profile, thereby jumpstarting the research clinicians’ efforts through access to multiple options for study. All resulting intellectual property (IP) will be 100% owned by Optimi.
Optimi’s CEO, Mike Stier concludes, “The relationship with Numinus has rapidly delivered right out of the gate with what we trust will be a very significant collection of all-natural formulations for study. Attention to detail and rigorous documentation are critical at this stage as we must be prepared to validate the work to the clinical trial team. Accelerated advancement is critical for us to capture sector leadership in order to create tangible returns to our shareholders. This is very important to us. So, I’m truly pleased by today’s news and thank everyone involved for the collaborative approach and eagerness to move forward. The path ahead is getting clearer every day.”
Mike Stier
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.
Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/ .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (778) 930-1321
Web: https://optimihealth.ca/
FORWARD ‐ LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Optimi’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “expects,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “projection,” “strategy,” “objective,” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to the dealer’s license application, activities proposed to be conducted under the Company’s research exemption and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi’s plans, focus and objectives.
Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Final Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Announces Meet & Greet Events at STIIIZY Locations
Following its launch of $100,000 worth of premium product into 14 STIIIZY retail locations, the Lyfted Farms Team is hosting two in-person Meet & Greet events at stores in San Francisco on May 4th and in San Bernardino on May 5th in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) recently shipped 25 lbs of product to STIIIZY locations in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.
The Company attributes this profitable new retail relationship with STIIIZY through its longstanding partnership with TasteDeez Treatz, a popular brand with a massive following in the Bay Area rap scene. Lyfted and TasteDeez are 50/50 partners on the TasteDeez brand, with Lyfted providing cultivation, crop management, packaging and order fulfilment for the brand.
Both companies will be celebrating their new statewide deals with STIIIZY at the events that will feature classic cars, live DJ music, giveaways and complimentary street style tacos for all.
“We are known for our deep roots in authentic cannabis culture. Nourishing our relationship directly with the consumer and celebrating our shared love of premium genetic strains and our love of Latino culture goes hand-in-hand with that,” said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Manager for Lyfted Farms.
Adam Gil, CEO of TasteDeez Treatz, said, “Working with STIIIZY and Lyfted Farms is an ideal situation for our brand, giving us statewide availability all over California.”
“STIIIZY is one of the most powerful cannabis brands in the world and we are proud to bring TasteDeezTreatz into their California Retail,” added Moises Ortiz, Chief Operating Officer for TasteDeez Treatz.
Brand collaboration, direct-to-consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Lyfted Farms’ marketing success.
TasteDeez Treatz & Lyfted Farms Cinco De Mayo Pop-Up Celebrations:
Date: May 4, 2021
Address: STIIIZY Union Square
180 O’Farrell St, San Francisco
Time 12pm – 4pm
Date: May 5, 2021
Address: STIIIZY San Bernardino
390 N H St, San Bernardino
Time: 4pm – 8pm
Follow the festivities on Instagram @lyftedfarms
About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.TransCanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
Corporate Communications: investor@transcanna.com 604-200-8853
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
