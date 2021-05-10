Trulieve Announces the Largest US Cannabis Transaction; Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Creates the Most Profitable Multi-State Operator in the World’s Largest Cannabis Market
Combined Company Will Maintain Industry Leading Scale in Retail, Cultivation & Production
Footprint Provides National Scale with a Deep Regional Focus in Attractive Markets
Expanded Runway for Growth with new Southwest Hub and Expanded Northeast and Southeast Hubs
Combined Consensus 2021E Revenue of $1.2 Billion
Trulieve and Harvest to Host a Joint Conference Call and Webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and PHOENIX, Ariz. , May 10, 2021 /CNW/ – Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (” Trulieve ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (” Harvest “) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the ” Arrangement Agreement “) pursuant to which Trulieve will acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (the ” Harvest Shares “) of Harvest (the ” Transaction “). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, shareholders of Harvest (the ” Harvest Shareholders “) will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve (each whole share, a ” Trulieve Share “) for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held (the ” Exchange Ratio “), representing total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion based on the closing price of the Trulieve Shares on May 7, 2021 .
Trulieve, a leading multi-state operator with a focus on the northeast and southeast regions of the United States , and Harvest, a leading multi-state operator with a focus on the west coast and northeast regions of the United States , have built deep, vertically integrated operations in their key markets, becoming leading operators in the United States , the world’s largest regulated cannabis market.
Upon completion of the Transaction, as well as the closing of other previously announced acquisitions by Harvest and Trulieve, the combined business will have operations in 11 states, comprised of 22 cultivation and processing facilities with a total capacity of 3.1 million square feet, and 126 dispensaries serving both the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis markets.
Key Transaction Highlights and Benefits
- Increases Scale Across Our Hub Markets – through the creation of the largest U.S. cannabis operator on a combined retail and cultivation footprint basis;
- Creates the Most Profitable US MSO – with combined 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $266 million 1,2 and combined 2021E consensus Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $461 million , delivering an unparalleled platform for continued growth;
- Delivers a Superior Existing Retail and Distribution Model – from a robust retail network of 126 dispensaries across 11 states, the combined company will have leading market shares in Arizona and Florida ;
- Strong and Expanding Multi-State Presence – bolsters Trulieve’s expansion in US northeast and southeast hubs in Florida , Pennsylvania and Maryland , and establishes a southwest hub in core markets including Arizona , where recreational adult use of cannabis was recently legalized;
- Optimizes Nationwide Presence – through well-established retail and wholesale channels across markets, as well as the ability to reach an estimated total addressable market of US$19.3 billion in 2025E (Arcview market estimate);
- Adds Premium Brands – to Trulieve’s portfolio of in-house brands and national brand partners with a successful line of products across multiple form factors;
- Leverages Expert Operating Teams and Best Practices – from each of Trulieve and Harvest, enhancing operational excellence by combining unparalleled knowledge of, and success in winning, state license application processes and the ability to rapidly bring operations to market; and
- Accretive Transaction Reinforces Trulieve’s Leading Financial Metrics – by reinforcing superior financial performance relative to peers through industry-leading margins and strong projected profitable growth.
Management Commentary
“Today’s announcement is the largest and most exciting acquisition so far in our industry, creating the most profitable public multi-state operator. Importantly, our companies share similar customer values with a focus on going deep in core markets. This combination offers us the opportunity to leverage our respective strong foundations and propel us forward with an unparalleled platform for future growth,” stated Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. “Harvest provides us with an immediate and significant presence in new and established markets and accelerates our entry into the adult use space in Arizona. Trulieve and Harvest are leaders in our markets, recognized for our innovation, brands, and operational expertise with true depth and scale in our businesses. We look forward to providing best-in-class service to patients and customers on a broader national scale as we create an iconic US cannabis brand.”
“We are thrilled to be joining Trulieve, a company that has achieved unrivaled success and scale in its home state of Florida ,” said Steve White , Chief Executive Officer of Harvest. “As one of the oldest multi-state operators, we believe our track record of identifying and developing attractive market opportunities combined with our recent successful launch of adult use sales in Arizona will add tremendous value to the combined organization as it continues to expand and grow in the coming years.”
Terms of the Transaction
The Transaction will be effected by way of a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Trulieve will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Harvest Shares, with each Harvest Shareholder receiving 0.1170 of a Trulieve Share for each Harvest Share, implying a price per Harvest Share of US$4.79 , which represents a 34% premium to the May 7, 2021 closing price of the Harvest Shares. After giving effect to the Transaction, Harvest Shareholders will hold approximately 26.7% of the issued and outstanding pro forma Trulieve Shares (on a fully-diluted basis). The Exchange Ratio is subject to adjustment in the event that Harvest completes certain interim period refinancing measures, with the potential adjustment in proportion to the incremental costs from such financing relative to the Transaction value. Additional details of the Transaction will be described in the management information circular and proxy statement (the ” Circular “) that will be mailed to Harvest Shareholders in connection with a special meeting of Harvest Shareholders (the ” Meeting “) expected to be held in the third quarter to approve the Transaction.
The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of each of Trulieve and Harvest. Harvest Shareholders holding more than 50% of the voting power of the issued and outstanding Harvest Shares have entered into voting support agreements with Trulieve to vote in favor of the Transaction.
The Arrangement Agreement provides for certain customary provisions, including covenants in respect of non-solicitation of alternative transactions, a right to match superior proposals, US$100 million reciprocal termination fees under certain circumstances and reciprocal expense reimbursement provisions in certain circumstances.
The Transaction is subject to, among other things, the approval of the necessary approvals of the Supreme Court of British Columbia , the approval of two-thirds of the votes cast by Harvest Shareholders at the Special Meeting, receipt of the required regulatory approvals, including, but not limited, approval pursuant to the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other customary conditions of closing. Approval of Trulieve Shareholders is not required. Additional details of the Transaction will be provided in the Circular.
The Board of Directors of Harvest (the ” Harvest Board “) has unanimously determined, after receiving financial and legal advice and following the receipt and review of a unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors (the ” Special Committee “), that the Transaction is in the best interests of Harvest, and that, on the basis of the Fairness Opinion (as defined herein), that the consideration to be received by the Harvest Shareholders is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Harvest Shareholders.
The Harvest Board unanimously recommends that Harvest Shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to approve the Transaction. The Special Committee obtained a fairness opinion from Haywood Securities Inc., (the ” Fairness Opinion “) which provides that, as at the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, procedures, factors, limitations and qualifications set forth therein, the consideration to be received by the Harvest Shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Harvest Shareholders.
Financial and Legal Advisors
Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper ( Canada ) LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP acted as Canadian and United States legal counsel, respectively, to Trulieve. Canaccord Genuity Corp. also provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Trulieve.
Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor and Bennett Jones LLP and Troutman Pepper LLP acted as Canadian and United States legal counsel, respectively, to Harvest. Haywood Securities Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the Special Committee.
Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Trulieve and Harvest will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the acquisition today at 8:30 AM EDT . The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 and entering conference ID 8672609. Access to the webcast will be available at Trulieve.com or https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462748&tp_key=b56ece63d6 In addition, an investor presentation providing an overview of the transaction can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Trulieve and Harvest investor websites.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com .
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to each party’s expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company and Harvest’s expected financial performance for fiscal 2021, the combined operations and prospects of the Company and Harvest, the current and projected market and growth opportunities for the combined company, and the timing and completion of the Transaction, including all the required conditions thereto. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company and Harvest’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that they believe might affect their financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by each party in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors each party believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company and Harvest’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR and with certain Canadian regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in other periodic reports and filings made by the Company and Harvest with the SEC on EDGAR and with such Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR. Although the Company and Harvest believe that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company and Harvest assume no obligation and disclaim any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.
Footnote 1
This reflects the Adjusted EBITDA of both Trulieve and Harvest on a combined basis for the fiscal year ended December 31 , 2020. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for Adjusted EBITDA is Net Income (loss), which on a combined basis for Trulieve and Harvest for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was $3.4 million . The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (loss) for Trulieve for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 .
Footnote 2
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (loss) for Harvest for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 .
________________________
Footnote 3: CapitalIQ consensus estimates, as May 7, 2021 and prior to release of Harvest’s first quarter 2021 earnings on May 10 , 2021. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure (as defined by the SEC) to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not included herein because such non-GAAP financial measure has been obtained from third party sources unrelated to the parties, which do not publish the information necessary for such reconciliation. This non-GAAP financial measure is based on the analysis of non-GAAP financial measures of various financial analysts, each of whom may not be calculating such financial measure in the same manner as each other or Trulieve or Harvest. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management teams use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management teams believe adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects of the combined company, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management teams in its financial and operational decision-making.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- First quarter revenue was $88.8 million , up 101% from the first quarter 2020 and 27% sequentially
- First quarter net loss before non-controlling interest was $23.0 million , compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020
- Adjusted EBITDA was $26.9 million in the first quarter, up 196% compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020
- 2021 revenue target increased to at least $400 million
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Total revenue in the first quarter was $88.8 million , an increase of 101% from $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, and up 27% compared to $69.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit in the first quarter was $47.9 million , compared to $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit margin in the first quarter was 53.9%, compared to 41.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 44.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net loss before non-controlling interest was $23.0 million for the first quarter, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $26.9 million , compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Please see the supplemental information regarding the use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights
- On January 22, 2021 , Harvest recorded the first recreational cannabis sale in the state of Arizona at its Scottsdale location. Harvest began serving adult use customers in addition to medical patients at all 15 of its dispensaries on January 22 .
- On January 25, 2021 , Harvest announced the closing of a sale leaseback transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Harvest sold a 292,000 square foot facility for $23.8 million . Harvest will operate the cultivation and processing facility and expects to receive up to $10.8 million in tenant improvements.
- On February 22, 2021 , Harvest announced the divestiture of two medical marijuana dispensaries in Bismarck and Williston, North Dakota for an immaterial amount of cash.
- On March 11, 2021 , Harvest opened one new dispensary in Whitehall, Pennsylvania .
- On March 15, 2021 , Harvest announced the settlement of its dispute with Falcon International, Inc. In accordance with the settlement terms, Harvest now owns a 10% equity stake in Falcon and received a ten year warrant to purchase up to 20% of the company’s shares at an exercise price of $1.91 per share.
- As of March 31, 2021 , Harvest owned, operated, or managed 37 retail locations in six states, including 15 open dispensaries in Arizona .
Recent Developments
- Harvest opened two new medical retail dispensaries in Florida on May 5 th and May 6 th in Olympia Heights and West Palm Beach .
- On May 7, 2021 , Harvest announced that a settlement was reached regarding the grower/processor permittee AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC.
- On May 10, 2021 , Trulieve announced its planned acquisition of Harvest. Each Harvest shareholder is expected to receive 0.117 shares of Trulieve for each Harvest share, representing total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion . The implied price per Harvest share is equal to $4.79 , representing a 34% premium to the May 7, 2021 closing price of the Harvest shares.
Outlook
Harvest is raising its full year 2021 revenue target to at least $400 million . Reported gross margins are expected to be at or above 50% and will likely continue to fluctuate from quarter to quarter.
Management Commentary
“Our first quarter results show the benefits of reaching impactful milestones such as the launch of recreational sales in Arizona ” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White . “We are focused on our key operational and financial priorities in 2021 as we continue to build on this positive momentum.”
Conference Call & Webcast
Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer Steve White , Monday May 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time .
Registration for this event is required. Please use this link to register:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4832288
Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent including dial in details and unique conference call codes. Registration will remain open during the call however we recommend advance registration to access the event.
First quarter results will be available at:
https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx
The live conference call webcast and replay will be available at:
https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx
|
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
106,948
|
$
|
78,055
|
Restricted cash
|
3,000
|
4,542
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
9,477
|
5,051
|
Notes receivable, current portion
|
8,412
|
21,556
|
Related party notes receivable, current portion
|
10,313
|
10,052
|
Inventory, net
|
45,193
|
36,862
|
Other current assets
|
5,380
|
5,280
|
Total current assets
|
188,723
|
161,398
|
Notes receivable, net of current portion
|
11,036
|
18,211
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
161,663
|
176,827
|
Right-of-use assets for operating leases, net
|
98,921
|
60,843
|
Related party right-of-use assets for operating leases, net
|
5,564
|
5,621
|
Intangibles assets, net
|
272,886
|
272,118
|
Corporate investments
|
40,924
|
19,091
|
Acquisition deposits
|
—
|
50
|
Goodwill
|
116,176
|
116,041
|
Assets held for sale
|
6,581
|
6,585
|
Other assets
|
22,618
|
19,850
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
925,092
|
$
|
856,635
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
14,809
|
$
|
10,755
|
Other current liabilities
|
34,948
|
28,896
|
Contingent consideration, current portion
|
10,898
|
17,985
|
Income tax payable
|
26,826
|
17,504
|
Operating lease liability, current portion
|
2,061
|
2,906
|
Related party operating lease liability, current portion
|
142
|
135
|
Notes payable, current portion
|
29,713
|
20,910
|
Total current liabilities
|
119,397
|
99,091
|
Notes payable, net of current portion
|
240,046
|
244,066
|
Warrant liability
|
37,261
|
20,908
|
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
98,072
|
58,637
|
Related party operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
5,557
|
5,595
|
Deferred tax liability
|
53,082
|
53,082
|
Total liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
718
|
718
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
53
|
63
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
554,186
|
482,160
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Capital stock
|
686,899
|
667,248
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(316,729)
|
(293,607)
|
Stockholders’ equity attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
|
370,170
|
373,641
|
Non-controlling interest
|
736
|
834
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
370,906
|
374,475
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
925,092
|
$
|
856,635
|
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
|
For the three months ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue, net of discounts
|
$
|
88,826
|
$
|
44,235
|
Cost of goods sold
|
(40,908)
|
(26,086)
|
Gross profit
|
47,918
|
18,149
|
Expenses
|
General and administrative
|
26,276
|
26,419
|
Sales and marketing
|
898
|
1,276
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,862
|
13,804
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,529
|
1,670
|
Total expenses
|
34,565
|
43,169
|
Operating income (loss)
|
13,353
|
(25,020)
|
Other (expense) income
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
1,795
|
2,419
|
Other income
|
1,504
|
9,050
|
Fair value of liability adjustment
|
(24,434)
|
6,945
|
Foreign currency gain (loss)
|
12
|
(138)
|
Interest expense
|
(8,717)
|
(4,550)
|
Loss before taxes and non-controlling interest
|
(16,487)
|
(11,294)
|
Income taxes
|
(6,481)
|
(3,794)
|
Net loss from continuing operations before non-controlling interest
|
(22,968)
|
(15,088)
|
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(384)
|
Net loss before non-controlling interest
|
(22,968)
|
(15,472)
|
Net (income) loss attributed to non-controlling interest
|
(154)
|
88
|
Net loss attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
|
$
|
(23,122)
|
$
|
(15,384)
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Attributable to Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
407,632,006
|
304,179,427
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included below. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The table below reconciles Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.
|
For the three months ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net loss (GAAP) before non-controlling interest
|
$
|
(22,968)
|
$
|
(15,472)
|
Add (deduct) impact of:
|
Net interest and other financing costs (1)
|
8,721
|
4,716
|
Income tax
|
6,481
|
3,794
|
Amortization and depreciation (2)
|
3,519
|
2,454
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
(1,795)
|
(2,419)
|
Fair value of liability adjustment
|
24,434
|
(6,945)
|
Other income
|
(1,504)
|
(9,050)
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss
|
(12)
|
138
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
4,862
|
13,804
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
384
|
Other expansion expenses (pre-open)
|
3,172
|
3,341
|
Transaction & other special charges
|
2,006
|
447
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
26,916
|
$
|
(4,808)
|
(1) Includes $4 and $166 of interest reported in cost of sales.
|
(2) Includes $990 and $784 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of United States and Canadian securities laws. Such statements reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events and involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and Harvest’s performance, and actual events may differ materially from these forward looking statements, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, including statements regarding Trulieve Cannabis Corp.’s (“Trulieve”) and Harvest’s strategic business combination and the expected terms, timing and closing of the combination, estimates of pro-forma financial information of the combined company, Trulieve’s and Harvest’s expected financial performance for fiscal 2021, the combined operations and prospects of Trulieve and Harvest, the current and projected market and growth opportunities for the combined company and value for shareholders; our expectations for 2021 financial performance and targeted revenue; prospects for revenue growth and profitability in our core markets and in the U.S. cannabis industry generally; our continued growth in retail dispensary openings, same store sales growth, recreational sales in Arizona , and expanded cultivation and manufacturing operations; the development of federal and state cannabis regulatory framework in the United States applicable to multi-state operators, including a delay in, or a failure to, federally decriminalize cannabis in the United States , as well as such frameworks in Harvest’s core markets; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; the effects of the weather, natural disasters, and health pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on customer demand, Harvest’s supply chain as well as its consolidated results of operation, financial position and cash flows; the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest’s brand and meet its growth, revenue and profitability projections and objectives; its ability to generate sufficient cash flow to repay debt obligations and to fund operating expenses and future investment; the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to its revenue; the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, and, in particular, the ability of Harvest to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; the ability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties or assets necessary to execute on Harvest’s business plans; the ability of Harvest to execute planned store openings and secure cannabis supply at appropriate amounts and cost; fluctuations in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that Harvest operates in and sources supply; its ability to resolve existing and future litigation and arbitrations on acceptable terms; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please see the heading “Risk Factors” in Harvest’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Harvest’s Annual Information Circular, which was filed on SEDAR, both of which were filed on March 30, 2021 , and subsequent filings that Harvest makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission and SEDAR, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Harvest does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com
Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health–recreation-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301287402.html
Cronos Group Launches Marketing Code to Drive Responsibility Within the Cannabis Industry
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today released a Marketing Code designed to responsibly move the emerging cannabis industry forward. Cronos Group believes that those below the legal age of consumption should not be targeted in an adult-use cannabis market. Cronos Group recognizes there is a clear need for standards. That’s why the Company proactively created its own and is sharing its principles publicly as a resource for the industry and policymakers.
The principles in the Cronos Group Marketing Code apply to all marketing activities of all Cronos Group brands globally and will be communicated to all business partners in any work they do on the Company’s behalf. The Marketing Code represents Cronos Group’s commitment to responsible marketing standards. From the Company’s leadership team to the teams staffing its marketing events, Cronos Group expects all such individuals to understand and follow these principles. The Company is actively implementing the training and protocols necessary to uphold these commitments. Cronos Group intends to live these values through our advertising, imagery, websites, social media, and marketing events.
- Our advertising will be targeted to adults.
- We will highlight responsible cannabis consumption and any people depicted in any imagery will be adults.
- Our brand websites and social media will be designed for adults.
- Our marketing events will be targeted to adults and will promote responsible cannabis consumption.
- We will provide our customers with facts and substantiate our claims.
“This Marketing Code is an important step toward elevating industry practices. We hope that others within the industry will embrace similar commitments,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos Group. “As policymakers consider how to best regulate a federally legal U.S. cannabis market, we believe these principles reflect the sort of policies necessary to support a trustworthy industry.”
“With this Marketing Code we have clear principles to guide our operations,” said Anna Shlimak, Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs, Cronos Group. “In the coming weeks and months, Cronos Group will be working with our industry peers in the U.S. to advance these important measures. We call on like-minded cannabis companies to join us. We will also be engaging with policymakers and regulators to share the expertise we’ve developed through operating in the strictly regulated Canadian market for close to a decade.”
To view the full Marketing Code, visit https://thecronosgroup.com/responsibility or download a PDF here .
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three U.S. hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depends on future or subsequent events may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions or phrases intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.
For further information, please contact:
Anna Shlimak
SVP, Corporate Affairs
anna.shlimak@thecronosgroup.com
Tel: (416) 504-0004
Hill Street Announces Stock Option Grants and Exchange Approvals
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”), announces that it has granted options to purchase 3,378,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per share pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company. The options were granted to existing officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire five years from the date of the grant.
Hill Street also announces that further to its press release dated July 31, 2020, and the March 30, 2021, it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the exercise price of up to 5,871,547 incentive stock options (“Stock Options“) originally granted to certain insiders and employees of the Company on July 31, 2018 and May 23, 2019, which repricing was also approved by the Company’s disinterested shareholders at its annual general meeting held on March 30, 2021. At the discretion of the Board of directors, the amended Stock Options will now be exercisable at $0.075 with their original maturity date unchanged.
Hill Street also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has indicated that it has no objection to HoldCo (St Catharines) Ltd. becoming a new control person of the Company, which new Control person was also approved by the Company’s disinterested shareholders at its annual general meeting held on March 30, 2021.
For further information:
Jack Fraser, Chairman, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
jack@hillstreetbevco.com
Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Not for dissemination in the United States of America.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83404
