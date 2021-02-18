Trulieve Announces Resale Registration Statement on Form S-1 Declared Effective

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”) announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission declared Trulieve’s resale registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) effective on February 4, 2021 .

Trulieve became a U.S. reporting company upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement.  Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements are now required to be reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Trulieve is not selling any securities under the Registration Statement.  Rather, the Registration Statement relates to the potential resale, from time to time, of securities of the Company by certain of its securityholders. Trulieve will ‎not receive any proceeds from any sale of securities by the selling securityholders pursuant to the Registration Statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania . Trulieve’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “TRUL” and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TCNNF”.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/18/c6272.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

