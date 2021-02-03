Trulieve and Blue River Bring Premium-Grade Cannabis Extracts to Florida

Blue River Cold Cure Live Rosin offers nuanced terpene profiles and full-spectrum relief to Florida’s patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the expansion of its Blue River™ extracts lineup with Cold Cure Live Rosin. This newest addition to the Blue River products sold in Trulieve stores across Florida will be our most premium concentrate offering to date. Cold Cure Live Rosin is a solventless extract offering a balanced experience between flavor, effect, and potency with extreme purity.

Blue River’s Cold Cure Live Rosin uses only Trulieve’s premium quality flower. Using live cannabis harvesting practices and ice water extraction methods preserves a higher concentration of the naturally occurring terpenes resulting in an extract that offers a premium grade of rosin with a higher concentration of flavor, broader range of effects, and overall better consistency.

“As with all of our products, we rely on our advanced mechanical separation techniques methods to isolate the trichome heads from both dry and live cannabis biomass for extraction purposes without the use of solvents to create unadulterated expressions of the plants resin profile,” said Founder and CEO of Blue River Tony Veruza.”Utilizing premium flash-frozen live cannabis with ice water extraction methods and cold cure homogenization creates a flavor unparalleled to smoking traditionally cured cannabis flowers or extracts made from cured cannabis material.”

“We often find that terpenes are critical in making cannabis a powerful medication, and the cold cure process allows us to preserve those complex, delicate properties,” added Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat . “We’ve worked closely with the Blue River team over the past several months to perfect this process and we know patients will find powerful, potent relief with Cold Cure Live Rosin.”

The initial batches of Cold Cure Live Rosin will launch in select stores starting Thursday, February 4 , with plans to be available statewide in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-and-blue-river-bring-premium-grade-cannabis-extracts-to-florida-301221209.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Matica Forwards First Shipment of Cannabis to Saskatchewan

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matica subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”), has forwarded its first shipment of cannabis to retailers in the Province of Saskatchewan.

“OUESTTM cannabis has been well received in Manitoba and we are please to provide a similar level of innovative premium flower products to our Saskatchewan consumers,” says Matica CEO Boris Ziger. “Over the coming months, we hope to have our product in more Provinces.”

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Announces US Symbol, CBDHF

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTC Pink:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce it has secured its OTC Markets trading symbol, “CBDHF,” allowing a broader U.S. investor audience the ability to trade shares in the Company.

“As a US-based CBD company, this important step allows a broader range of US investors to access the Company,” commented Jason Mitchell N.D., HempFusion’s co-founder and CEO. “Additionally, we have applied for an OTCQX listing and DTC eligibility, which we expect in the coming weeks subject to the approval of the OTCQX and the satisfaction of certain listing requirements.”

Keep reading... Show less

Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the EndoDNA Site myDNA.live

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that its Purefarma and Pura Vida products are now available on the EndoDNA site myDNA.live .

The EndoDNA test launched in Canada in late 2019 through Heritage’s partly owned subsidiary Endocanna Health Inc. (“Endocanna”). The test, which is available on endodna.com, analyzes over 500 genes and more than 550,000 Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in the human body, and provides a personalized Endo·Decoded report through a secure portal, identifying how an individual’s specific genetic makeup interacts with cannabinoids and terpenes.

Keep reading... Show less

FinCanna Capital Engages CFN Enterprises Inc. to Reach New Cannabis Investors

FinCanna Capital Corp. is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies in the licensed U.S. cannabis industry.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading media network dedicated to the global legal cannabis, CBD and psychedelics industries, today announced the addition of FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) to its growing client roster in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Peter Kadens Converts Portion of Super Voting Shares in Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Peter Kadens (the ” Holder “) announced today that on February 1, 2021 he directly and indirectly converted (the ” Conversion “) an aggregate of 11,000 super voting shares (” Super Shares “) of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the ” Reporting Issuer “) a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer company, into 1,100,000 subordinate voting shares (the ” Subordinate Shares “) of the Reporting Issuer. The Reporting Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GTII”.

Prior to the Conversion, the Holder held beneficial ownership or control over 55,342 Super Shares, which represented approximately 18% of the class as of February 1, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less