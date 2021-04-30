Numinus Wellness Q2 2021 Results Highlighted by $17.25 Million Financing, Mindspace Wellbeing Acquisition and Clinical Trial Collaboration with MAPS PBC
Events subsequent to quarter end include $40.25 million financing and Phase 1 clinical trial
Numinus Wellness Inc . (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its second quarter financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 .
In the second quarter, Numinus raised significant funds and advanced its compassionate access trial portfolio, acquisition strategy and innovation agenda while creating a strong foundation for long-term, sustainable growth across all lines of business.
All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Q2 2021 Highlights:
- Achieved cash balance of $28.5 million as at February 28, 2021
- Completed $17.25 million bought deal public financing and exercised more than $14.5 million in warrants and options
- Realized net loss of $4.2 million compared to $2.1 million in Q2 2020
- Reported revenue of $231,507 compared to $259,489 in Q2 2020
- Completed acquisition of Montreal -based Mindspace Wellbeing
- Signed lab services agreement with Optimi Health to advance R&D
- Announced collaboration with Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) and key advancements for the compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder
- Completed the first legal extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms by a Canadian public company
- Obtained the Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer instrument to accelerate R&D
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:
- Completed $40.25 million bought deal public financing
- Raised $1.48 million due to the exercise of warrants and options
- Achieved several milestones for the compassionate access trial with Syreon Corporation for Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement (PRIME) for substance use disorders
- Received Health Canada license amendment to allow for the possession, production, assembly, sale, export, and delivery for a wide variety of psychedelics including ketamine, LSD, mescaline, DMT, and MDMA
- Announced a 7,500-square-foot expansion of Numinus Bioscience’s research laboratory
- Continued research activities related to psilocybin extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms as part of the Company’s research program
- Announced Phase 1 clinical trial of natural psilocybin mushroom extraction prepared at Company lab in partnership with KGK Science
Commentary and Outlook
“Q2 was a landmark quarter for Numinus, and we were pleased to close the period with a strong cash position, stable balance sheet and robust pipeline of announcements across all lines of our business,” said Payton Nyquvest , President, CEO, and Chair, Numinus. “In addition, we were pleased to welcome Mindspace Wellbeing, its exceptional leadership team and more than 30 therapists into our family of clinics.”
“As of today, we are well set up for the balance of the fiscal year with $65 million in cash, a strategy for future M&A, leadership in lab licensing, world-class clinical trial partnerships and a uniquely integrated approach to psychedelic production, research and clinic care. Our focus remains on investments in our growth initiatives, and we are confident that we will continue advancing our leadership position in the implementation of evidence-based, psychedelic-assisted therapy,” added Mr. Nyquvest. “I want to thank our team, partners and shareholders for helping us achieve these important milestones less than one year after our public markets debut, and for supporting our mission to empower people to heal and be well.”
Numinus continues to generate revenue in its first operational year as a public company and is actively investing capital to further its growth initiatives. The Company expanded its psychedelic testing capabilities and services at its Numinus Bioscience laboratory, and has undertaken renovations at its Vancouver clinic to offer a wider variety of therapy options and prepare for psychedelic-assisted therapy delivery and compassionate access trials later in 2021. In addition, the Company started generating revenue from the closing of the Mindspace acquisition in Q2.
With the capital raised in Q2 and subsequently in Q3, Numinus has a strong cash position that will be invested to support lab initiatives, Vancouver clinic renovations and new hires, including positions in business development, M&A, marketing and communications, and mental health and psychedelic-assisted therapy services.
Selected Financial Results for Q2 2021
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
231,507
|
$
|
259,489
|
$
|
460,695
|
$
|
393,904
|
Cost of revenue
|
(291,231)
|
(155,031)
|
(558,554)
|
(223,229)
|
Gross profit
|
(59,724)
|
104,458
|
(97,859)
|
170,675
|
Expenses
|
(4,170,659)
|
(2,135,273)
|
(6,080,588)
|
(3,092,750)
|
Loss before other items
|
(4,230,383)
|
(2,030,815)
|
(6,178,447)
|
(2,922,075)
|
Other items
|
(7,489)
|
(37,133)
|
11,838
|
(50,884)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(4,237,872)
|
(2,067,948)
|
(6,166,609)
|
(2,972,959)
|
Income tax
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(6,240)
|
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|
$
|
(4,237,872)
|
$
|
(2,067,948)
|
$
|
(6,166,609)
|
$
|
(2,979,199)
|
For the six months ended
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(6,212,845)
|
$
|
(526,861)
|
Cash generated by (used in) investing activities
|
(71,847)
|
53,552
|
Cash generated by financing activities
|
33,238,449
|
584,803
|
Change in cash during the period
|
26,953,757
|
111,494
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
1,627,329
|
89,987
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
28,581,086
|
$
|
201,481
Numinus‘ condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on Numinus‘ website at numinus.ca and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V: NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “does not expect”, “is expected”, “believes”, “intends”, “Anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “be” taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company’s limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company’s need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company’s efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c5114.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Numinus
Khiron Life Sciences Reports 2020 Fiscal Year End Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Generated 31% sequential quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4 2020, driven by normalized clinic operations and more than doubling of medical cannabis sales.
- Benefited from medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia effective December 2020 . Insurance coverage continues to be a catalyst for growth in Colombia , with more than 7,500 prescriptions filled in Q1 2021 versus over 3,300 in Q4 2020.
- Maintained strong domestic pricing, with an average sales price of $58 per unit in Colombia during the fourth quarter.
- Positioned for growth with sales execution underway in four countries ( Colombia , Peru , UK and Germany ), and first sales anticipated in Latin America’s largest markets ( Brazil and Mexico ) this year.
- Well-capitalized with $21.6 million in cash as of December 31, 2020 .
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe announced today its financial results for the year ended and quarter ended December 31, 2020 . These filings are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Summary of Key Financial Results
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
12 Months
|
12 Months
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
Canadian dollars
|
31 2020
|
31 2019
|
31 2020
|
31 2019
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues (‘000s)
|
2,518
|
2,510
|
8,017
|
9,582
|
Gross profit before fair value adjustments (‘000s)
|
402
|
1,048
|
1,481
|
2,436
|
General and administrative costs (‘000s)
|
5,157
|
6,260
|
20,877
|
20,525
|
Net loss (‘000s)
|
(2,374)
|
(8,235)
|
(24,039)
|
(36,378)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1) (‘000s)
|
(4,335)
|
(6,342)
|
(18,762)
|
(24,504)
|
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.20)
|
(0.36)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (‘000s)
|
130,292
|
115,399
|
120,294
|
101,966
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or in this case loss) is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards (” IFRS “) measure calculated as net loss before tax as reported under IFRS and adding back share-based compensation expense, transaction fees, unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation and non-recurring items. Refer to the ” Non-IFRS Measures ” note below for further information and the Company’s MD&A for a reconciliation.
Q4 2020 highlights
- Total revenues in Q4 2020 reached $2.5 million , reflecting sequential quarter-on-quarter growth of 31%, as patient consultations at Company-owned clinics returned to pre COVID-19 levels and Medical Cannabis Product revenues more than doubled over Q3 2020. Fourth quarter revenue growth was flat year-over-year, due to lower Health Services and Wellbeing Product revenues, offset by Medical Cannabis Product sales of $234,000 .
- The Company continues to benefit from favourable market conditions and vertically integrated operations, generating gross margins of 92% on its Medical Cannabis Product segment in Q4 2020.
- The Company continues to prudently manage expenses, with fourth quarter selling, general and administrative (” SG&A “) expenses declining 22% year-over-year. Following cost reductions implemented earlier in the year, Q4 2020 SG&A expenses of $5.9 million increased 3% sequentially from Q3 2020.
- On November 26, 2020 , the Company completed a bought deal financing selling 32,200,000 units at a price of $0.45 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,490,000 .
- In December 2020 , the Company announced that, following a directive by Colombia’s federal government, Colombia became one of the first countries to extend national health insurance to include medical cannabis as a first line therapy for patients. As a result, Medical Cannabis Product sales increased significantly starting December 2020 , contributing to sequential quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 113% in Q4 2020.
- In December 2020 , the Company initiated its satellite clinic expansion strategy, opening its first location in Medellin, Colombia’s 2 nd largest city.
- As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had cash of $21.6 million and working capital of $29.1 million .
2020 Annual Highlights
- During the year, the Company commenced medical cannabis sales in Colombia , Peru , and the UK, becoming the first Company to sell medical cannabis magistral preparations in Colombia and Peru , and medical cannabis flower in Scotland .
- In 2020, the Company launched its Zerenia medical clinic strategy, opening its flagship Bogota, Colombia location in May 2020 and first satellite location in Medellin, Colombia in December 2020 .
- In September 2020 , Khiron was declared a National Strategic Project by the government of Colombia , simplifying and accelerating regulatory processes for the Company in the country.
- In 2020, the Company filled approximately 5,700 prescriptions in Latin America , generating total Medical Cannabis Product sales of $370,000 , including $234,000 in the fourth quarter.
- In total, the Company generated total revenues of $8.0 million and gross profit of $1.5 million in 2020. While COVID-19 had a negative impact on Health Services revenues and margins, particularly earlier in the year, the Company was able to largely offset declines through prudent expense management.
Subsequent events and 2021 highlights
- With the start of medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia in December 2020 , the Company filled approximately 135% more prescriptions in Q1 2021 than in all of 2020. Additionally, in Q1 2021, 60% of medical cannabis prescriptions filled in Colombia were fully covered by insurance.
- Returning medical cannabis patient volumes continue to improve, increasing from 20-25% of total monthly patients in Q3 2020, to nearly 50% in Q1 2021.
- Between Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, filled prescriptions per Health Care Professional (HCP) increased from 0.9/day to 4.5/day at Khiron’s wholly-owned clinics.
- Following the initial success of the Medellin satellite clinic, the Company opened three additional satellite clinics in Colombia in Q1 2021 with plans to open another three locations by June 2021 . Additionally, the Company plans to deploy its Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinic and telehealth strategy in Mexico , building on the success of its vertical integration strategy in Colombia .
- Khiron Academy, the Company’s medical cannabis e-learning certification, has been completed by hundreds of physicians across Latin America and Europe and was accredited for UK Continuing Professional Development.
- In March 2021 , the Company successfully exported its Colombian-registered cannabis strains, in the form of live clones, from Colombia to Europe . This represents the first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia and is expected to accelerate access to European markets as the Company executes on its asset-light growth strategy in the United Kingdom and Germany.
- In March 2021 , Khiron commenced sales in Germany with the successful delivery of EU-GMP medical cannabis products. Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) has been used to treat indications such as anxiety, substance-use disorder and migraines.
- In April 2021 , the Company introduced Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) in the UK. Prescribing specialists will also be able to prescribe smaller quantities of Khiron flower products in 5-gram jars.
Management commentary
“2020 marked a turning point for the Company as we transitioned from start-up mode to the sales execution phase of our strategy. Despite the many challenges brought on by the global pandemic, our team persevered and had many significant accomplishments in 2020, including first medical cannabis sales in Colombia , Peru and UK, along with Germany in March 2021 , the launch of our telemedicine platform and Zerenia clinics, and expanded patient access through medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia . As we progress through 2021, I remain very optimistic about the year ahead. We are very well positioned to leverage the knowledge, experience and infrastructure developed over the last year, to accelerate growth both at home and abroad,” comments Alvaro Torres , Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.
Webcast details
Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a webcast and Q&A to discuss the Company’s Q4 2020 financial statements and further activities.
DATE : April 30, 2021
TIME : 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT
PRESENTERS : Alvaro Torres , Khiron Chief Executive Officer and Director, Joel Friedman , Khiron Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Naprawa , Chairman of Khiron’s Board of Directors
FORMAT : Live 30 minutes presentation & Q&A session
REGISTER LINK :
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3138835/FCAA726D3D5230BBB75B745ADE070626
About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru , Germany and the United Kingdom , and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.
Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and United Kingdom . The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.
Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release may contain references to “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Gross Profit” and “Gross Margin”, which are non-IFRS financial measures. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before tax as reported under IFRS and adding back share-based compensation expense, transaction fees, unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation and non-recurring items and is a measure of the Company’s overall financial performance and is used as an alternative to earnings or net income in some circumstances. This performance measure is employed by management to assess the Company’s operating and financial performance and to assist in business decision-making. This measure does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Gross Margin is the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue and is expressed as a percentage. Management believes that these measures provide useful information as they provide investors with added insight into Khiron’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Cautionary Notes
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information, including without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s anticipated sales and operations in Brazil and Mexico , the opening of additional satellite clinics and locations in Colombia , the effects of the Company’s first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia , the ability of specialists to prescribe smaller quantities of medical cannabis flower products, the Company’s growth expectations and strategic plans. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable).
Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate, including without limitation those regarding the continuance of favourable market conditions in the Company’s current markets and the anticipated demand for medical cannabis in the markets in which the Company operates or is contemplating operations.
Readers are cautioned that the above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s most recently filed annual information form, which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof.
Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-life-sciences-reports-2020-fiscal-year-end-results-and-provides-corporate-update-301280800.html
SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Khiron Life Sciences
Good Supply Expands Product Portfolio With the Introduction of Hash, Wax, and Kief
Good Ol’ Hash created from a blend of top Good Supply strains
White Rhino available in Dealer’s Pick/Grower’s Choice Wax for a limited time
Good Supply Kief available in Jean Guy and Sour Kush
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, today announced that it has entered the concentrates category under the Good Supply brand with the introduction of hash, wax, and kief.
Good Supply excels in high THC products across the largest categories in cannabis – flower, vapes , and oils – and is building off this momentum by expanding into concentrates with hash, wax and kief products. Good Supply’s concentrates offer a range of formats, which provide multiple consumption experiences and potency levels. Each Good Supply concentrate follows an individual extraction process to unlock the potential of the cannabis plant, resulting in different terpene profiles and levels of THC.
“We are strategically expanding our portfolio by developing our flower into new formats. Concentrates is an exciting category that is still maturing in Canada and presents a great opportunity to offer variety to consumers,” said Irwin D. Simon , Chief Executive Officer of Aphria. “We are proud of the quality that goes into Good Supply’s hash, wax and kief, which Canadians can enjoy at a price point they expect.”
Good Supply concentrates are a natural extension of the brand, delivering on quality in three unique, complex new formats that are high potency and high value.
Good Ol’ Hash
As the first brand from Aphria’s portfolio to launch a hash product, Good Supply’s Good Ol’ Hash is a high potency (35% THC 1 ) solventless concentrate, developed from a blend of Good Supply strains and available in select Canadian markets in a 2-gram format. Hash is currently the single largest format in the concentrate’s category, with four out of the top five concentrates in Ontario being hash products 2 .
Good Supply Wax
Good Supply Wax is available in select markets under the Grower’s Choice ( ON)/ Dealer’s Pick name. Hydrocarbon extraction is used as a solvent to extract cannabinoids and terpenes from whole flower, resulting in a smooth wax texture. Grower’s Choice ( ON)/ Dealer’s Pick is currently produced using a single-strain input, White Rhino, and has a potency of 78% THC with aromas of citrus, berry and pine.
Good Supply Kief
Offered in two of its best-selling strains, Jean Guy and Sour Kush, Good Supply Kief is now available nationally ( except Quebec ) in 1-gram units. Consisting of terpene and cannabinoid-rich trichomes, Good Supply Kief can be used in conjunction with flower to increase potency.
For more information, visit: www.goodsupplycannabis.com
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
|
____________
|
1 *Percentage may vary based on availability and lot
|
2 OCS Sales Data (April 2021)
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-supply-expands-product-portfolio-with-the-introduction-of-hash-wax-and-kief-301280364.html
SOURCE Aphria Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c5872.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Nextleaf Solutions Awarded Patent in Emerging European Cannabis Markets
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that it has been awarded a patent in Europe, vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
Nextleaf has developed over 70 patents globally for the extraction, purification and delivery of cannabinoids
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/82206_nextleaf-skid-new.jpg
“We are optimistic about the trend in Europe of governments following Canada’s lead in the legalization of cannabis,” said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “We have validated our extraction and distillation technology here in Canada, the world’s largest and most well regulated federally legal jurisdiction. Nextleaf’s global IP strategy allows for speed to market by exporting our ‘Made in Canada’ technology into emerging cannabis markets,” stated Pedersen. “When you look at the companies that own the most cannabis patents throughout Europe, you find Canopy Growth, GW Pharma, Pfizer, and Nextleaf Solutions.”
According to a report by international cannabis research firm Brightfield Group, domestic cultivation and pressure on Europe’s healthcare system to allow general practitioners to prescribe cannabis as medicine will result in a compound annual growth rate of 98% from 2020-2025. The Brightfield Group expects the entire European market to grow to over $3.1bn by 2025. The report, entitled “European Cannabis 2020,” anticipates the UK, which legalized medical cannabis in 2018, to experience the largest cannabis medical market growth rate in Europe during that period.
This issued European patent pertains to a proprietary closed loop chilled solvent feed apparatus for post-extraction cannabinoid processing, and mirrors a patent previously granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. In 2020, the Company validated patents in strategic European jurisdictions including, but not limited to: Germany; Italy; the UK; Spain; Portugal; Poland; and Denmark. Nextleaf’s patents in emerging European cannabis markets reinforce the Company’s vision of developing IP that improves CBD and THC oil economics globally through the production and standardization of cannabinoid-based products.
According to data from Prohibition Partners, medical cannabis imports to Germany grew 37% in 2020. The Prohibition Partners data also says Germany imported a record 3,264 kilos of cannabis in Q4 2020, bringing the yearly import total to 9,249 kilos.
In February 2021, plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. The change was the result of the European Union’s high court declaration in November 2020 that CBD derived from hemp was not a narcotic under an international drug treaty and would be subject to EU law on the free movement of goods among EU members. The demand for medical cannabis and CBD products continues to increase in Europe, and Nextleaf considers its European intellectual property strategy central to the Company’s global aspirations.
“We know that medical cannabis acceptance in Europe will be a major catalyst to jump-start pharmaceutical participation because these jurisdictions collectively manufacture and export over 70% of all drugs and medicines consumed globally,” said Pedersen. “We are starting to see the value of IP come to the forefront of the industry with the largest cannabis company in the world, Canopy Growth, launching a cannabis extraction patent infringement lawsuit against GW Pharma this past December.”
On February 3, 2021 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (“Jazz”) and GW Pharmaceuticals (“GW”) entered into an agreement whereby Jazz would acquire GW for $7.2bn USD. A major reason for the transaction is GW’s patent portfolio, which includes 57 issued patents in the United States.
Nextleaf is among the global leaders in intellectual property pertaining to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf owns 13 issued US patents and over 70 issued patents globally.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of US patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 US patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s proprietary RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82206.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nextleaf Solutions
PCT filing further strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“Lobe” or the “Company”) (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce the filing of a key Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application entitled Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are committed to pursuing patent protection for our inventions as we continue with our development initiatives. It is important that our intellectual property is safeguarded as we continue on our path to drug and device development, and prepare for our clinical trials.”
The Company’s PCT filing includes details that were previously submitted in three separate US provisional patent applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The PCT is an international patent law treaty which provides a unified procedures for filing patent application to protection inventions in each of its member states. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, the Company can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 153 countries.
The PCT application relates to methods for treating or alleviating symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and mTBI with PTSD via administration of a psychedelic agent in combination with N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”). In addition, the application relates to the Company’s nasal mist transducer as well as methods and kits for alleviating symptoms of mTBI, PTSD and mTBI with PTSD using a psychedelic agent and NAC in combination with memory-odor imprint pairing.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
For further information please contact:
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, preparation for clinical trials, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, a PCT filing providing intellectual and commercial protection, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; and that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82179
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Lobe Sciences
Ayurcann Enters Into Supply Agreements With Cannmart and Patient Choice
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate supply agreements with medical cannabis product suppliers, Cannmart Inc. (“Cannmart”), and Empress Agri Sales Inc. d.b.a. Patient Choice (“Patient Choice”), to sell branded products directly to medical patient consumers. The agreement between Ayurcann and Cannmart was made effective April 15, 2021, and the agreement between Ayurcann and Patient Choice was entered into on December 17, 2020.
Cannmart and Ayurcann have entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. The terms of the agreement will see Ayurcann supplying Cannmart with manufactured products for resale into the medical cannabis market.
Patient Choice and Ayurcann have also entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. Patient Choice operates the Platform, under which it facilitates direct-to-patient sales of medical cannabis products to Patients on a “drop-shipped”, non-possession basis.
The products to be manufactured and supplied by Ayurcann can include but are not limited to the XPLOR Pure CBD 1000 Tincture, Fuego Vena Grad 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego Cheri Amour 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego La Padres 1g Vape Cartridge, and finally the Xplor Balanced 250 Tincture.
“We are thrilled by this opportunity as we believe these agreements further cement our positioning in the industry as a top quality supplier for leading cannabis brands and direct to medical patients. We have the ability to formulate, manufacture and package quality products at affordable prices and have shown an ability to work with our clients to create products that will resonate in the marketplace,” says Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann.
Each company involved in the agreements are dedicated to supplying and delivering high-quality, refined products to their medical patient consumers.
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
About Cannmart Inc.
Cannmart provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies.
About Patient Choice
Patient Choice’s ultimate goal is to provide consumers with convenient access to a wide variety of high quality and reasonably priced medical cannabis products to support their health and wellness goals.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia