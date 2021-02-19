Matica Subsidiary RoyalMax Signs Supply Agreement with British Columbia

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax) has signed a Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province.

“We are very pleased to be further expanding our distribution network and look forward to providing British Columbians with our premium craft cannabis,” stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. “We welcome the opportunity to introduce our OUESTTM brand of craft cannabis in British Columbia, a province that has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture in Canada.”

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.

