Hill Street Announces Stock Option Grants and Exchange Approvals

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”), announces that it has granted options to purchase 3,378,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per share pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company. The options were granted to existing officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire five years from the date of the grant.

Hill Street also announces that further to its press release dated July 31, 2020, and the March 30, 2021, it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the exercise price of up to 5,871,547 incentive stock options (“Stock Options“) originally granted to certain insiders and employees of the Company on July 31, 2018 and May 23, 2019, which repricing was also approved by the Company’s disinterested shareholders at its annual general meeting held on March 30, 2021. At the discretion of the Board of directors, the amended Stock Options will now be exercisable at $0.075 with their original maturity date unchanged.

Hill Street also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has indicated that it has no objection to HoldCo (St Catharines) Ltd. becoming a new control person of the Company, which new Control person was also approved by the Company’s disinterested shareholders at its annual general meeting held on March 30, 2021.

For further information:
Jack Fraser, Chairman, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
jack@hillstreetbevco.com

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83404

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Hill Street Beverage Company

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Hill Street Beverage Company using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

BevCanna Signs Third Consecutive White-Label Manufacturing Agreement

Health and wellness products company finalizes deal to co-manufacture CBD- and THC-infused beverages for St. Peter’s Drinks

Diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with St. Peter’s Drinks, to co-manufacture CBD and THC-infused beverages for its international beverage brand, Green Monké (“Green Monké”). This is the third white-label agreement that BevCanna has signed since receipt of its Standard Processing License , following on the heels of agreements recently signed with State B Beverages and Enthusiasmus .

Keep reading... Show less

Avicanna Announces Resignation of Board Member

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna ” or the “ Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces that Janet Giesselman has resigned from her role as an independent director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Credit Suisse Locks Cannabis Trades

A renowned global bank with wealth management options has elected to block some cannabis trades from clients as part of its de-risking efforts after recent issues.

Also this week, a Canadian cannabis producer announced its intention to buy a retail operator managing nearly 100 stores in the country.

Keep reading... Show less

Harvest Announces Settlement with Pennsylvania Department of Health Regarding Grower Processor Permittee AGRiMED Industries LLC

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) ( CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF ), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced a settlement agreement has been reached for Agrimed Industries of PA, LLC (“AGRiMED”). The membership interests of AGRiMED are owned by Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.

Keep reading... Show less