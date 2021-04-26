Hempsana: High Quality Extraction and Processing of Rare Cannabinoids

Hempsana focuses on providing well-engineered products and services that fuel its robust premier product development IP portfolio, as well as a focus on rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.

Hempsana’s broad portfolio also includes “As-A-Service” offerings, wholesale distribution and white labeling. The company’s team of experts continuously explores and develops solutions and formulations for businesses to resell premium products that are customized and packaged for medical sales or for the recreational market.

Hempsana’s Company Highlights

  • Hempsana is a licensed cannabis extraction and purification company producing high-quality cannabinoid oils and cannabis-infused products.
  • The company has diverse revenue streams consisting primarily of retail, wholesale and manufacturing channels.
  • Hempsana offers high-quality cannabinoid products, including crude oil, distillates and isolates in increasingly high purities. Its services involve several avenues of revenue, including wholesale, Extraction-As-A-Service and white label service channels.
  • The company leverages the limited rare cannabinoid space in Canada in hopes of carving a spot as a pioneer in high-quality extraction and processing of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.
  • Hempsana looks forward to developing and delivering rare cannabinoid products to market, including innovative cannabinoid formulations for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.
  • Hempsana holds a signed Letter of Intent with Canbud Distribution (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to Canbud’s medical-patient channel.
Stralak Resources Inc. and Hempsana Inc. Enter Into Business Combination Agreement

Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak”) and Hempsana Inc. (“Hempsana”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”) today, whereby Stralak will acquire all the outstanding securities of Hempsana (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Information Concerning Hempsana

Broken Coast Enters the Concentrates Category by Adding Wax to its Product Offerings

Broken Coast Cannabis elevates existing product portfolio by introducing high THC Wax made from premium B.C. Flower

Available in popular strains Stargazer , Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky

Global Wellness Strategies and KaleidoMyco Introduce One-Shot Drink Combining Functional Mushrooms with Hemp Extract

The one-shot utilizes proprietary extraction technologies for a refreshing on-the-go beverage

Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRD) (“GWS” or the “Company”) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) and KaleidoMyco, one of the first companies combining hemp extract and adaptogens, introduces its flavored antioxidant one-shot beverage combining functional mushrooms with hemp extract.

KaleidoMyco is combining 50 milligrams of hemp extract with functional mushrooms to launch a new one-shot wellness beverage utilizing its proprietary extraction techniques. KaleidoMyco will launch a blend of functional mushrooms in three likeable flavors including lemon lime, orange citrus, and grape.

The concept of a wellness shot designed for health benefits is not novel but in recent years they have gained traction at vitamin shops, fresh-pressed juice bars, and grocery stores. The 60-100oz tiny drinks often promise immune boosts and weight loss. Consumers flock to them and many of the most popular wellness shots on the market are now plant-based extraction products like KaleidoMyco’s new hemp-myco shot.

In recent years functional edible mushrooms have attracted attention as a commercial source of antioxidants. Various anti-inflammatory compounds and substances in functional mushrooms offer relief from arthritis, muscle strain, and other common inflammatory conditions. It has been said that these mushrooms help stabilize the immune system and that they boost the body’s defenses and even the production output of white blood cells1.

“The team at KaleidoMyco are innovators, mycologists and formulists, who look to introduce new wellness products that help consumers take care of themselves first. It is a boost to our minds and bodies not a cure is their philosophy and a theory that resonates during COVID 19. Bringing revenues to the bottom line in short order continues to be their fiscal mandate. We anticipate an online storefront and digital rollout on platforms such as Amazon shortly. A direct sales network plus distributors should be in full-swing by end of the next quarter,” stated Meris Kott, CEO of Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

About KaleidoMyco

KaleidoMyco is one of the world’s first companies combining hemp extract, adaptogens, and myco-based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products. It is dedicated to driving ground-breaking innovations in the production and delivery of myco-derived formulations. KaleidoMyco has a team of experts who are actively working to lay the foundation in the psilocybin space as more developments in regulation become available.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information, please visit our website:
www.globalwellnessstrategies.com or www.kaleidomyco.com

Contact
Meris Kott
CEO – 604.484.0355
info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, its financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Avicanna Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Avicanna ”) (TSX: AVCN) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on April 12, 2021 (the “ MCTO ”) by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease ‎Trade Orders (” NP 12-203 “), following the Company’s announcement on March 29, 2021 (the “ Default Announcement ”) that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ‎ended December 31, 2020, and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications ‎‎(collectively, the “ Documents ”) on or before March 31, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does ‎not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.‎

Cresco Labs Announces Previously Filed Base Shelf Prospectus and Effectiveness of Corresponding U.S. Registration Statement

Cresco Labs Inc. (” Cresco Labs ” or the ” Company “) (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE:6CQ), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that a final base shelf prospectus, preliminarily filed on February 26 th , 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”), replacing the Company’s prior shelf prospectus has been receipted with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. The Company also announced that a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement” and, together with the Shelf Prospectus, the “MJDS Shelf”) has been deemed effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

“As the legislative branch continues to make important, incremental steps toward cannabis banking reform, Cresco Labs is getting prepared to capture the investor demand in the U.S.,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Our U.S. shelf registration statement is now effective and over the coming months we look forward to taking additional steps, such as reporting financials under GAAP, that will help enable us to up-list onto a major U.S. exchange as soon as permitted.”

