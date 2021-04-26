Hempsana: High Quality Extraction and Processing of Rare Cannabinoids
Hempsana focuses on providing well-engineered products and services that fuel its robust premier product development IP portfolio, as well as a focus on rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.
Hempsana’s broad portfolio also includes “As-A-Service” offerings, wholesale distribution and white labeling. The company’s team of experts continuously explores and develops solutions and formulations for businesses to resell premium products that are customized and packaged for medical sales or for the recreational market.
Hempsana’s Company Highlights
- Hempsana is a licensed cannabis extraction and purification company producing high-quality cannabinoid oils and cannabis-infused products.
- The company has diverse revenue streams consisting primarily of retail, wholesale and manufacturing channels.
- Hempsana offers high-quality cannabinoid products, including crude oil, distillates and isolates in increasingly high purities. Its services involve several avenues of revenue, including wholesale, Extraction-As-A-Service and white label service channels.
- The company leverages the limited rare cannabinoid space in Canada in hopes of carving a spot as a pioneer in high-quality extraction and processing of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.
- Hempsana looks forward to developing and delivering rare cannabinoid products to market, including innovative cannabinoid formulations for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.
- Hempsana holds a signed Letter of Intent with Canbud Distribution (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to Canbud’s medical-patient channel.
Hempsana
Stralak Resources Inc. and Hempsana Inc. Enter Into Business Combination Agreement
Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak”) and Hempsana Inc. (“Hempsana”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”) today, whereby Stralak will acquire all the outstanding securities of Hempsana (the “Proposed Transaction”).
Information Concerning Hempsana
The business of Stralak after the completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”), will be the business of Hempsana, which involves manufacturing cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides Hempsana access to wholesale and retail channels internationally, including the EU, Asia, South America, US and Canada.
Terms of the Proposed Transaction
The Proposed Transaction is structured as a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stralak (“Subco”) and Hempsana will amalgamate under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, to form a new corporation, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer; each issued and outstanding common share of Hempsana (each, a “Hempsana Share”) will be cancelled; and each shareholder of Hempsana (other than a dissenting shareholder) will receive a common share of the Resulting Issuer (each, a “Resulting Issuer Share”) for each cancelled Hempsana Share. In addition, holders of convertible securities of Hempsana will be able to exercise their securities for Resulting Issuer Shares in accordance with and permitted under their terms.
Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, Stralak will, among other things, change its name to “Hempsana Holdings Ltd.” or such other name as determined by Hempsana (the “Name Change”) and consolidate (the “Consolidation”) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Stralak (“Stralak Shares”) into an aggregate number of Stralak Shares equal to either (A) if the Hempsana Private Placement (as defined below) is completed for aggregate cash gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 on or prior to 45 days following the date hereof (the “Minimum Financing”), 1,200,000, or (B) 1,500,000, if the Minimum Financing is not completed on or prior to 45 days following the date hereof.
Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Hempsana may complete a private placement (the “Hempsana Private Placement”) of securities to be determined by Hempsana at an issue price of a minimum of $1.05 per security.
In connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Stralak will issue 21,871,667 Resulting Issuer Shares to the former holders of Hempsana Shares (exclusive of certain Hempsana Shares that may be issued pursuant to the Hempsana Private Placement, and to be issued to finders and a convertible debenture with a principal amount of $248,672 which will be exchanged for Hempsana Shares immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction). In addition, 1,655,345 stock options; 4,249,218 warrants will be exercisable into Resulting Issuer Shares in accordance with and as permitted under their terms. As a result of the completion of the Proposed Transaction, if the Minimum Financing is not completed, the current holders of Hempsana Shares will hold approximately 93.6% of the Resulting Issuer Shares and the current holders of Stralak Shares will hold approximately 6.4% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, on a non-diluted basis and not factoring in any securities issued under the Hempsana Private Placement. If the Minimum Financing is completed, the current holders of Hempsana Shares will hold approximately 94.8% of the Resulting Issuer Shares and the current holders of Stralak Shares will hold approximately 5.2% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, on a non-diluted basis and not factoring in any securities issued under the Hempsana Private Placement.
In addition, at closing of the Proposed Transaction, Hempsana will advance an aggregate of $200,000, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Combination Agreement, to certain directors, officers and consultants of Stralak, to pay management fees and expense reimbursements owed to such persons by Stralak.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, among other others, receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, the execution of related transaction documents, the Name Change, the Consolidation, and conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares following completion of the Proposed Transaction.
Officers of the Resulting Issuer
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, management of the Resulting Issuer is expected to consist of the following individuals:
Randy Ko – President and Chief Executive Officer
Randy is an experienced entrepreneur, having successfully led three early stage high-growth companies, and has over 20 years of management consulting experience with market leaders, including Deloitte, in various industries including Retail, Financial, Oil and Gas, Tech, and Manufacturing.
David Chan – Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
David has over 20 years experience in accounting and finance, and has been a principal factor in helping a number of companies grow and to maximize stakeholder value. David also brings significant experience in helping companies grow through M&A. Previously, David was CFO at VersaPay Corp, a fintech software business. David is a CPA, CA, CFA, holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.
Sohil Mana – Chief Quality Officer
Sohil Mana currently holds the position of President of Eurofins Experchem Canada, a Health Canada and FDA approved Biopharmaceuticals Services and Laboratories & Testing company specialized in testing Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical Hemp and Food services globally. Sohil was instrumental in setting up the cannabis division for Eurofins and has helped accelerate the ACMPR license approval for more than 130 companies in Canada. With over 30 years of experience, Sohil is experienced in medical and product testing within the pharmaceutical industry. He was also active in pharma industry associations for 10 years as PSG course chair and Treasurer.
About Stralak
Stralak has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
About Hempsana
Hempsana Inc. is a Canadian cannabis company incorporated under the Federal laws of Canada and is a specialized manufacturer of cannabis derivatives, focused on Extraction & Purification and End-Product Manufacturing. The Company’s EU-GMP compliant facility, located in Goderich Ontario, is Licensed under Health Canada’s Standard Processing and Industrial Hemp Licences. The Company’s focus is on producing consistent high-quality cannabis extracts for use in finished product development, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables.
Additional Information
Additional information regarding Stralak is available on SEDAR. Additional information regarding the Proposed Transaction and Hempsana will be made publicly available by Stralak in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.
READER ADVISORY
As noted above, completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement of the Resulting Issuer to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Stralak should be considered highly speculative.
The securities set forth herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Proposed Transaction, the Hempsana Private Placement, the expected business of the Resulting Issuer, and the application to the CSE in respect of the Proposed Transaction. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning Stralak, Hempsana, the Resulting Issuer, and the Proposed Transaction, the timely receipt of all required securityholder, CSE and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of a Combination Agreement. Although management of each of Stralak and Hempsana believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the results of the due diligence review on either Stralak or Hempsana by the other are less than satisfactory, or the parties are unable to obtain the required regulatory and shareholder approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of each of Stralak and Hempsana undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Broken Coast Enters the Concentrates Category by Adding Wax to its Product Offerings
Broken Coast Cannabis elevates existing product portfolio by introducing high THC Wax made from premium B.C. Flower
Available in popular strains Stargazer , Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) and (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Broken Coast Cannabis Inc. (” Broken Coast “) is entering the concentrates category with the addition of Wax to its premium product lineup.
Broken Coast Wax is made from its premium B.C. flower and joins its award-winning roster of cultivars in Canada . As the latest innovation for the brand, Broken Coast’s high THC (70%+) wax offers a clear expression of each cultivar’s profile. Broken Coast uses Hydrocarbon Extraction to extract desired cannabinoids and terpenes from the flower, bringing out rich and complex aromas in the wax product.
“We’re really excited to see our cannabis made into a wax. The quality and unique terpene profile of each strain really shines through! I think people are going to really enjoy experiencing their favorite strains in a concentrated form,” said Kevin Anderson , Broken Coast’s Head Grower. “It is thrilling to provide our consumers a variety of consumption options that are in line with Broken Coast’s quality.”
Broken Coast’s Wax will be available in single 1g units and will be offered in popular strains Stargazer , Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky . This new offering is currently available online and in select retail stores nationally. It will be rolling out in other markets across the country (except Quebec ) over the next few months.
This is the third innovation recently launched by Broken Coast, following its entry into the 2.0 market with the launch of 510 Vapes , and the recent announcement of a new dried flower strain, Pipe Dream .
For more information, visit: brokencoast.com
About Broken Coast
Broken Coast Cannabis, a cannabis producer based in British Columbia , is proud to be Canadian owned and operated. Broken Coast believes that quality results from adhering to strict procedural protocol and environmental control. Through an extensive system of operating procedures, they provide the highest levels of purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Premium cannabis is grown hydroponically in a custom-built facility, in small batches in single-strain rooms, and harvested on a rotational cycle to ensure they have a steady supply of fresh product in stock.
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
Global Wellness Strategies and KaleidoMyco Introduce One-Shot Drink Combining Functional Mushrooms with Hemp Extract
The one-shot utilizes proprietary extraction technologies for a refreshing on-the-go beverage
Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRD) (“GWS” or the “Company”) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) and KaleidoMyco, one of the first companies combining hemp extract and adaptogens, introduces its flavored antioxidant one-shot beverage combining functional mushrooms with hemp extract.
KaleidoMyco is combining 50 milligrams of hemp extract with functional mushrooms to launch a new one-shot wellness beverage utilizing its proprietary extraction techniques. KaleidoMyco will launch a blend of functional mushrooms in three likeable flavors including lemon lime, orange citrus, and grape.
The concept of a wellness shot designed for health benefits is not novel but in recent years they have gained traction at vitamin shops, fresh-pressed juice bars, and grocery stores. The 60-100oz tiny drinks often promise immune boosts and weight loss. Consumers flock to them and many of the most popular wellness shots on the market are now plant-based extraction products like KaleidoMyco’s new hemp-myco shot.
In recent years functional edible mushrooms have attracted attention as a commercial source of antioxidants. Various anti-inflammatory compounds and substances in functional mushrooms offer relief from arthritis, muscle strain, and other common inflammatory conditions. It has been said that these mushrooms help stabilize the immune system and that they boost the body’s defenses and even the production output of white blood cells1.
“The team at KaleidoMyco are innovators, mycologists and formulists, who look to introduce new wellness products that help consumers take care of themselves first. It is a boost to our minds and bodies not a cure is their philosophy and a theory that resonates during COVID 19. Bringing revenues to the bottom line in short order continues to be their fiscal mandate. We anticipate an online storefront and digital rollout on platforms such as Amazon shortly. A direct sales network plus distributors should be in full-swing by end of the next quarter,” stated Meris Kott, CEO of Global Wellness Strategies Inc.
About KaleidoMyco
KaleidoMyco is one of the world’s first companies combining hemp extract, adaptogens, and myco-based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products. It is dedicated to driving ground-breaking innovations in the production and delivery of myco-derived formulations. KaleidoMyco has a team of experts who are actively working to lay the foundation in the psilocybin space as more developments in regulation become available.
About Global Wellness Strategies
Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.
For further information, please visit our website:
www.globalwellnessstrategies.com or www.kaleidomyco.com
1 Kozarski M.S., Klaus A.S., Niksic M.P., van Griensven L.J.L.D., Vrvic M.M., Jakovljevic D.M. Polysaccharides of higher fungi: Biological role, structure and antioxidative activity. Chem. Ind. 2014;68:305-320. doi: 10.2298/HEMIND121114056K
1 Kozarski M.S., Klaus A.S., Niksic M.P., van Griensven L.J.L.D., Vrvic M.M., Jakovljevic D.M. Polysaccharides of higher fungi: Biological role, structure and antioxidative activity. Chem. Ind. 2014;68:305-320. doi: 10.2298/HEMIND121114056K
Avicanna Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order
Avicanna Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Avicanna ”) (TSX: AVCN) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on April 12, 2021 (the “ MCTO ”) by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (” NP 12-203 “), following the Company’s announcement on March 29, 2021 (the “ Default Announcement ”) that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications (collectively, the “ Documents ”) on or before March 31, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.
The Company also announces that it no longer expects to be in a position to file the Documents by April 30, 2021, as previously announced. While the Company’s annual audit is ongoing, due to the Company’s auditors requiring additional time to complete their audit, the Company now expects to file the Documents on or before May 31, 2021. The Company continues to work closely with its auditor to remedy the default status and file the Document as soon as possible.
The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) except as set out above with respect to the anticipated fling date of the Documents, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About Avicanna Inc.
Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.
Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:
- Pura Earth TM or Pura H&W TM : an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,
- RHO Phyto TM : an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers TM , a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all 2 developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.
With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (branded as Pura Earth or Pura H&W), medical cannabis (branded as RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.
Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.
Stay Connected
For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com , call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com .
The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yBclNIsNf7VrE34iwt8OA .
Please join the conversation on our Avicanna supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/Avicannainc .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respect to the timing for the filing of the Documents. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated April 15, 2020 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Cresco Labs Announces Previously Filed Base Shelf Prospectus and Effectiveness of Corresponding U.S. Registration Statement
Cresco Labs Inc. (” Cresco Labs ” or the ” Company “) (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE:6CQ), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that a final base shelf prospectus, preliminarily filed on February 26 th , 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”), replacing the Company’s prior shelf prospectus has been receipted with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. The Company also announced that a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement” and, together with the Shelf Prospectus, the “MJDS Shelf”) has been deemed effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.
“As the legislative branch continues to make important, incremental steps toward cannabis banking reform, Cresco Labs is getting prepared to capture the investor demand in the U.S.,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Our U.S. shelf registration statement is now effective and over the coming months we look forward to taking additional steps, such as reporting financials under GAAP, that will help enable us to up-list onto a major U.S. exchange as soon as permitted.”
The Company preliminarily filed this Shelf Prospectus in February 2021 to replace the prior base shelf prospectus that was set to expire in August 2021 and to maintain financial strength and flexibility going forward. The Company will continue its ongoing strategy of maintaining a range of tools for financing opportunities. The MJDS Shelf provides for the offer and sale of the Company’s subordinate voting shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, and units in both Canada and the U.S.
The Company today also announced a new equity distribution agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity Corp. to replace the Equity Distribution Agreement filed in December 2019 due to the expiration of the prior shelf prospectus. Pursuant to this Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, sell up to US$100,000,000 of its subordinate voting shares (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) in Canada (the “ATM Program”).
Since the Subordinate Voting Shares will be distributed at trading prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The volume and timing of sales, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s management and in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. Sales of Subordinate Voting Shares, if any, under the ATM Program are anticipated to be made in transactions in Canada that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions , as sales made directly on the Canadian Securities Exchange or any other recognized Canadian “marketplace” within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 – Marketplace Operation . The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a Canadian prospectus supplement dated April 23, 2021 (the ” Prospectus Supplement “) to the Base Shelf Prospectus.
The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) and Equity Distribution Agreement are available at the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com . The Registration Statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, Subordinate Voting Shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The Subordinate Voting Shares distributed under the ATM Program have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the anticipated sale and distribution of Subordinate Voting Shares under the ATM Program, the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Subordinate Voting Shares under the ATM Program and the Company’s intended use of the net proceeds of any offering of Subordinate Voting Shares under the ATM Program. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, the Base Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs’ shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disproved the information contained herein.
