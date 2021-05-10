Harvest Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HRVSF

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is fair to Harvest Health shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held.

Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The investigation concerns whether Harvest Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Harvest Health shareholders; (2) determine whether Trulieve is underpaying for Harvest Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Harvest Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Harvest Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Spyder Cannabis Announces Management and Board Changes

Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) (“Spyder” or the “Company”), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retailer, announced today the appointment of Cameron Wickham as a Director, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and Ankit Gosain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 7, 2021.

Daniel Pelchovitz, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, will continue with Spyder as a Director of the Company and as Chief Executive Officer of Spyder Cannabis Subco Inc., the Company’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Niagara Falls, Ontario and has submitted two additional Retail Store Authorizations to the AGCO, and The Green Spyder Inc., the Company’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Calgary, Alberta.

Curaleaf Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 . All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

1Q 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) (OTC: HRVSF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve”) (OTC: TCNNF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve common stock for each Harvest share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.79 based upon Trulieve’s May 7, 2021 closing price of $40.92 . Upon consummation of the transaction, current Harvest shareholders will own only 26.7% of the issued and outstanding pro forma Trulieve shares.

Cronos Group Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on May 11, 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will speak at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the Upcoming Events page at thecronosgroup.com . A replay will be made available shortly following the live presentation.

Numinus Congratulates MAPS on Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrating Significant Benefits of MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Severe PTSD

Numinus and Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies collaboration
will conduct follow-on Compassionate Access trial in real-world setting in Vancouver, Canada

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today congratulates the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and the MAPP1 trial study team for their announcement of results from the Phase 3 randomized clinical trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

