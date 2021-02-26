CFN Enterprises Inc. Launches Cannabis News Series to Broadcast on Bloomberg, Newsmax & Fox Business

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) (CFN Media) partners with FMW Media Works LLC to produce a regular series on the global cannabis markets to air on major financial news networks across the US. Initial segment features leading cannabis analyst and US Multi-State Operator (MSO)

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading media network dedicated to the global legal cannabis, CBD and psychedelics industries, today announced that its inaugural news segment on the cannabis markets, “Cannabis Market Outlook for 2021,” will air on Bloomberg, Newsmax and Fox Business.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/75543_9d4382ab243249cf_001full.jpg

CFN Media Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/75543_9d4382ab243249cf_001full.jpg

“Over the past decade, CFN Media has become one of the most trusted names in the cannabis media space,” said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO of FMW Media Works LLC. “We look forward to collaborating with the CFN Media team on future segments.”

The initial segment broadcast times include:

  • Bloomberg on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST.
  • Newsmax on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. EST.
  • Fox Business News on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. PST / 1:30 a.m. EST (Tuesday).

The segment features interviews with leading cannabis market analyst Matt Karnes of GreenWave Advisors and the CFO of TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), Keith Stauffer, who will discuss what lies ahead for investors in the cannabis markets this year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/75543_9d4382ab243249cf_002.jpg

TerrAscend Corp.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/75543_9d4382ab243249cf_002full.jpg

Cannabis markets have surged since cannabis was deemed essential during the pandemic, U.S. and Canadian companies have become more profitable plus financings so far in 2021 are strong with $1.5 billion in equity raised to date.

“The results of last year’s and January’s election likely accelerates the timeline for changes to federal cannabis laws and brings a heightened level of investor interest into the cannabis sector,” said Matt Karnes, Founder of GreenWave Advisors. “In this discussion, we share our observations, notable trends and industry outlook to help investors make better informed decisions.”

About FMW Media Works LLC

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands “NewToTheStreet”, and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows “TheBestinNY” and “The Ultimate Listing”, FMW commences new broadcasting in early 2020.

About GreenWave Advisors

GreenWave Advisors, LLC is based in New York City and is the premier independent financial research and advisory firm serving the emerging cannabis industry. Some assumptions used in the firm’s analysis were validated with wholesale market price assessments provided by Cannabis Benchmarks™, a division of New Leaf Data Services, LLC.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada. TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns a number of synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives. Learn more at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

CFN Enterprises Inc. Media Contact:

CFN Enterprises Inc.
+001 (833) 420-CNFN
investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from CFN Enterprises Inc. within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when CFN Enterprises Inc. describes the cannabis industry, and uses other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, CFN Enterprises Inc. is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of CFN Enterprises Inc. only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of CFN Enterprises Inc. to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, CFN Enterprises Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting CFN Enterprises Inc., reference is made to CFN Enterprises Inc.’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75543

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Trulieve Opens Tamarac’s First Dispensary, Marking 75th Florida Location

The new dispensary expands patient access to Florida’s largest inventory of medical cannabis products

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 80th nationwide. The new location marks the Company’s first in Tamarac and third in Broward County expanding patient access to Florida’s largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Wellness Announces Broadening of Share Liquidity With DTC Full-Service Eligibility

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC’s electronic book-entry system.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (“DTCC”) that provides clearing and settlement services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Keep reading... Show less

“Bubbles and Booze”: Koios to Launch Flanker Brand of Fit Soda Infused with Fermented Alcohol in Mountain West Region Starting in June 2021

As “hard seltzer” beverages have sustained their popularity among consumers aged 21+ in the United States, the Company has developed a variant of its Fit Soda™ functional beverage product infused with fermented alcohol to compete in this segment, which in 2020 had approximately USD $4.1 billion in sales, with Goldman Sachs estimating that the hard seltzer market could reach USD $30 billion in sales by 2025 1 . With no sugar content and 15 calories per 12 oz / 355 ml serving, Fit Soda™ Hard could be an appealing alternative to current market leaders in the hard seltzer category. The Company intends to launch Fit Soda™ Hard in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah beginning in June 2021.

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that in June 2021 it intends to launch Fit Soda ™ Hard as a “flanker” brand to its existing Fit Soda ™ functional beverage product line. Launched on July 19, 2019 and dubbed by Koios as the “Anti-Soda”, Fit Soda ™ is a sugar-free carbonated beverage with zero calories, containing ingredients to include branched-chain amino acids and electrolytes, which have been shown to improve various aspects of one’s well-being. Fit Soda ™ has enjoyed considerable success to date, including the addition of all four flavours to Walmart’s U.S. online store and 461% growth in order volume from a Wisconsin distributor during the period of May 2020 through June 2020. Between the sustained performance of Fit Soda ™ in the United States in its second year and impressive popularity of canned “hard seltzer” among consumers aged 21+ in the alcoholic beverages category, the Company has identified a promising opportunity to produce a variant of Fit Soda™ infused with fermented alcohol produced using its in-house canning line located in the Denver, Colorado area.

Keep reading... Show less

Centurion Executes Definitive Agreement with Canadian Cannabis Beverage Company, Amends Uruguay Cannabis CBD Oil Extraction Agreement

Centurion to acquire a Disruptive Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Technology Platform Delivering Rapid Onset, Increased Bioavailability, Premium Taste Profiles and Highly Competitive Cost Structure

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) (FSE: XJCB) (“Centurion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Amalgamation Agreement dated February 17, 2021 (the “Agreement”), with HAI Beverages Inc. (“HAI”), whereby Centurion will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares and assets of a wholly-owned subsidiary of HAI (“NewHAI) in exchange for common shares of Centurion (the “Acquisition” or “Transaction”). NewHAI holds all material assets of HAI and the Acquisition will constitute a reverse take-over (“RTO”) of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Needham 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference – March 3 rd , 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference – March 15 th -17 th , 2021 – Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate in a Fireside Chat and management will later participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on April 7 th .
  • Stifel Multi-Sector Conference – April 21 st , 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs

Keep reading... Show less