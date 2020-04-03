Cannabis Big News: Nextleaf Labs Signs Cannabis Extraction Agreement, World-Class Acquires Controlling Interest in Pineapple Express Cannabis Delivery, Ignite Expands CBD Product Lineup
Kevin Vanstone - April 3rd, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
- Nextleaf Labs Signs Cannabis Extraction Agreement with 10-acre Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivator
- World-Class Acquires Controlling Interest in Pineapple Express Cannabis Delivery
- Naturally Splendid to Launch Products on Amazon
- Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Confirm the Cardioprotective Role of its Pharmaceutical Cannabidiol Formulation in a Model of Heart Failure
- Ignite Expands Its CBD Product Lineup and introduces CBD Skincare Product Line in United Kingdom Trade Channels
- 1933 Industries Marks the Beginning of Continuous Cultivation in Nevada with Second Harvest of Cannabis Plants Underway
- Mota Ventures Successful Immune Line Launch Signs Up Over 5,500 New Customers in 12 Days