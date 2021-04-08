Ayurcann Commences Trading on The CSE
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading at market open today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “AYUR”.
Ayurcann is a market leader within the cannabis extraction business and has created a turn-key post-harvest outsourcing solution for licensed cannabis producers. The Company concentrates on the post-harvest requirements of licensed cannabis producers and other brands looking to enter the cannabis market, and offers end-to-end full outsourcing solutions including extraction, refinement, formulation, packaging, fulfillment and distribution. The Company holds a Processing Licence and a Research Licence issued by Health Canada, and operates primarily out of its facility in Pickering, Ontario, which provides it with easy access to licensed producers and other cannabis market participants in the region.
Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, “I am so grateful for our loyal shareholders, strategic stakeholders and the many people who have supported us along in our journey to get to this point. As a public company, we believe that our enhanced profile will improve our access to capital, potential acquisition opportunities, and will vastly accelerate our development in becoming the largest go-to provider of cannabis extraction services in Canada.”
“This year has been wild in the capital markets and we can see that investors are now looking to deploy their capital into real operating companies. Ayurcann has experienced significant revenue growth YoY and we plan for further double-digit growth in 2021. Our time to shine is right now, and we are excited to showcase our bright future as a listed company on the CSE,” said Roman Buzaker, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
For additional information, please contact:
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
905.492.3322 x 301
igal@xtrx.ca
www.ayurcann.com
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: IR@ayurcann.com
Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including: listing of the common shares of the Company on the CSE. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79794
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
