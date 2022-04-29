Market NewsInvesting News

New locations in Broward County and Englewood Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 47 Locations in the Sunshine State and 130 Nationwide Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida . Curaleaf Pembroke Park is opening today, with Curaleaf Englewood to follow on May 5th pending regulatory approvals. The ...

New locations in Broward County and Englewood Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 47 Locations in the Sunshine State and 130 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida . Curaleaf Pembroke Park (2900 Country Club Ln.) is opening today, with Curaleaf Englewood (1930 S McCall Road) to follow on May 5th pending regulatory approvals. The Company's latest expansion in the Sunshine State will increase its retail footprint to 47 dispensaries statewide and 130 dispensaries across the country.

Curaleaf Englewood is the Company's first dispensary in Englewood City, servicing the scenic area that stretches from Venice to Northport. Curaleaf Pembroke Park is the Company's third dispensary in Broward County and first location south of Fort Lauderdale between Hollywood and Hallandale Beach . As Curaleaf expands its retail presence in the largest medical market in the country, more patients will have access to a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite & Elite Live, Select Live Rosin Vape Carts and Concentrates and RSO's by Curaleaf.

" Florida is one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the country, and as we have expanded in the state, we've grown our market share by increasing the number of patients we serve," said Matt Darin , President of Curaleaf US. "Our new location in Englewood allows us to serve a new community of patients and provide convenient access to Curaleaf's innovative products and services."

The grand openings of Curaleaf Pembroke Park will take place on May 6th while Englewood will host their grand opening on May 13th featuring exclusive promotions and opportunities for patients to earn rewards points. For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 130 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Englewood and Curaleaf Pembroke Park. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-opens-two-new-florida-dispensaries-in-pembroke-park-and-englewood-301536093.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

Curaleaf International Announces Landmark Registration of Proprietary Range of Cannabis Products in Malta

Significant momentum with new registration further improving European footprint

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful license of the Company's range of cannabis based medicines as extract, under the name Adven, in Malta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
graphic showing cannabis plant as a ticker symbol

Top 5 Cannabis Stocks in 2022

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

The start of a new year has brought ongoing volatility to the cannabis sector, and has left the biggest companies in the space facing a serious downturn.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for the Q1 2022 period.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on April 20, 2022, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Receives Green Market Report Women's Leadership Award

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers has won Green Market Report 's Women's Leadership Award in the C-Suite category.

Kim Rivers: Trulieve Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

In the last year, Rivers has been the driving force behind several major business developments in the cannabis industry, including Trulieve's leading retail footprint in U.S. cannabis, industry leading profitability, and transformational purchase of Harvest Health and Recreation. Rivers set a new industry standard with Trulieve's release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the first issued by an American multi-state cannabis operator.

The Women's Leadership Award honors women in the cannabis industry for their work in several different categories including Activism/Politics, Social Equity, Cultivation, and Media.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst so many talented leaders who are redefining this industry," said Rivers. "As the only female-led public multi-state operator, Trulieve has a unique opportunity to increase female representation and ownership within the sector. It's also important to use this platform to foster significant economic and social advancement opportunities for local communities across the country. I look forward to a future when female leadership is ubiquitous in the C-Suite."

The Women's Leadership Award ceremony was held during Green Market Report Women's Summit in New York City on April 28th . The event was attended by many of the most successful women in the cannabis industry. Winners of Green Market Report's Women's Leadership Award were nominated and selected by a panel of industry insiders.

To view the complete list of winners, visit Green Market report's website .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-ceo-kim-rivers-receives-green-market-report-womens-leadership-award-301535755.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEED Options Listed For Trading

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for WEED — the Roundhill Cannabis ETF — are now listed for trading on Cboe's options exchanges.

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: (i) cannabis producers and distributors, (ii) cannabis-related technology companies, and (iii) additional cannabis related ancillary businesses.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Promotes Jodie Lampert to SVP of Human Resources

Veteran HR Executive to Oversee All HR Operations and Integration Across the Organization

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×