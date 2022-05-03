Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2022 .

  • AGP Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference
    May 3, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Evaluating MSO Opportunities in The Northeast" hosted by Aaron Grey , AGP Equity Analyst, on May 3 at 12pm 1pm ET .
  • Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Cannabis Conference
    May 11, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf , will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Canaccord Genuity Equity Analyst, on May 11 at 10:30am 10:55am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.
  • Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
    May 13, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Cannabis MSOs Panel" hosted by Greg Badishkanian , Wolfe Research Equity Analyst, on May 13 at 12:55pm 1:25pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ( CSE : CURA ) ( OTCQX : CURLF ) (" Curaleaf ") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 130 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF . For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on May 12, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

U.S. toll free: 1-844-824-3830
Canada toll free: 1-855-669-9657
International dial in: 1-412-542-4136

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/G3El4rJ48b0

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Wolfe Virtual Consumer Conference, May 13, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Vireo Health of Minnesota® and Green Goods® Launch the Green Ticket Giveaway

The month-long contest will be the largest contest in Minnesota medical cannabis history!

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, has launched the "Green Ticket Giveaway" at all eight of its Green Goods® medical cannabis dispensaries in Minnesota .

Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands CBD Offerings With Launch of Select CBD Bites

Three varieties purified from hemp are formulated with unique cannabinoids to target sleep, restoration and recovery

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of Select's CBD line with the launch of Select CBD Bites. Available across the U.S. both in-store and online, Select's latest offering is infused with purified, broad-spectrum hemp to provide targeted wellness benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Meeting of Shareholders

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company also announced the resignation of Swati Mylavarapu from its board of directors effective April 28, 2022.

Proxy Materials for Green Thumb's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" to shareholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any shareholder who requests them. Green Thumb has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Reduces Staff to Cut Costs, Verano Takes a Fall

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced this week that it will let go of an undisclosed number of staff in an attempt to reduce its spending.

Meanwhile, an up-and-coming multi-state operator (MSO) shared its most recent financial results.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

