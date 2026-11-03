CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS TO ANNOUNCE COMPANY UPDATE & Q3 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), an innovation-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to developing new products for rare diseases, announced today that it will provide a company update with third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

A conference call will be held on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and update.

Call Participation

The link to register is https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0050c03d0ef44b49b8905264f4232aef.

Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them. Alternatively, they can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically
call them at the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available for one year and can be accessed via the Investor Relations page of Cumberland's website or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbwu96yx.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee and is focused on developing innovative products that improve the quality of patient care. The company is advancing a clinical pipeline of late-stage product candidates across multiple therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs.

Cumberland's Phase 2 clinical programs are evaluating ifetroban in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Cancer Metastasis.

For more information, please visit www.cumberlandpharma.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-company-update--q3-2026-financial-results-302928230.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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