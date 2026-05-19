Cullinan Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CLN-049, a Novel FLT3xCD3 T Cell Engager, in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Cullinan Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CLN-049, a Novel FLT3xCD3 T Cell Engager, in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Orphan Drug Designation underscores the potential of CLN-049, a novel FLT3xCD3 T cell engager, to address significant unmet need in AML

XmfhtLwU9XOLVxzlqCX1Qh1oTEvsGwM6cPYBpJSpy6n7FeMSfgkdCQWFVjMKSmaY5qHjj-0g5-ov9xltZYa1DP27KHZUIUb93OXgIStFu_JfkBvM9AZBjd2C7fxc94rtfL_7Iv2Nxr3yYcCsMKYvshYpPygCE_97DCkoVbP9pvg_4k-56zZQlutI4TCgC3pGp9QDRF2GShhmV7PFndSxkvLQxTqoosxxVEamIhvytJzaEdyVwjuRqzuP_VLYV6D3A6WzLhNYuXIqpqXzhEkqyYNorPMqXG25N5-IkDbGPqXFZuUPeBDF4NlbBxH72fs3UIiLEWvSxr5Ot_QU2tDr3-ZB2uolodMm816VkWVRjA7ny8xjPTP_jzTXGfFTVelJf0dUiWvgZdki9F6e5TWWJj18jAsDq-NtU3UY2AoDraiT0Z6UAvRiYYQD_JgGUpdxfgto_DO" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XbGIZ7rAKFNLn3bsSU4rQ8cyrS8GdlDFqcb8RH_aGx_UdnyE59vWHHfrDNf-4Hgd6oBGuix9S6zpzLHI9HoOSFPiIxCgWobTdEgOFSAos7O-Svbbs-XePz73GaY_ICGG4GZKWjzPTIZON9zoQRMtucIIWHWsKxtCT29FxxLQsRrhVnCyHAMVG_O-bH0KWZt2VIxyxNLckVmGUI_OVlNmfS6_LHfpcOyM-yhtSN674SX309f8q4kfGppTgJ4EInp-G9gHsHUAgvEZsnzieMz" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CLN-049, a novel, investigational FLT3xCD3 T cell engager, for the treatment of relapsedrefractory (RR) acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

"FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CLN-049 emphasizes both the urgent need for new therapies for people living with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia – including patients with TP53-mutated AML who currently face a particularly poor prognosis – and the potential of this FLT3-directed T cell engager to expand treatment options across the broadest population of AML patients," said Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. "Coupled with promising results from our ongoing Phase 1 program, this designation by the FDA reinforces a shared goal to rapidly advance novel therapies for patients living with AML."

About Orphan Drug Designation

The U.S. FDA's Orphan Drug Designation provides orphan status to drugs and biologics intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan Drug Designation qualifies sponsors for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from certain FDA user fees, and the potential for seven years of market exclusivity in the United States following marketing approval.

About CLN-049

CLN-049 is a novel, investigational FLT3xCD3 T cell engager. CLN-049 is designed to target FLT3-expressing leukemia cells, offering a new immunotherapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). CLN-049 binds to both mutated and non-mutated FLT3, enabling targeted action regardless of FLT3 mutational status, making the investigational treatment widely applicable to a broad population.

CLN-049 is being studied in a Phase 1, open-label, multicenter, first-in-human, multiple ascending dose study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary efficacy of intravenously (IV) administered CLN-049 in patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS (NCT05143996) and in a parallel Phase 1, open-label, dose escalation and dose expansion study for the treatment of patients with AML with measurable residual disease (MRD) (EUCT 2023-506572-27-00).

CLN-049 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AML.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and the most common form of acute leukemia in adults.1,2 It is characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that crowd out healthy cells, leading to infections, fatigue, and bleeding.3 Each year in the U.S., approximately 22,000 people are diagnosed with AML, and about half as many lives are lost to the disease.4 Globally, AML affects an estimated 144,000 people annually, with approximately 130,000 deaths.5

Despite recent advances, outcomes for patients with AML remain poor, particularly for those with relapsed or refractory disease, where five-year survival is 10% or less.4,6 Patients with high-risk genetic features, such as complex karyotype or TP53 mutations, face especially limited options.7,8 Intensive treatments like chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation may be inaccessible for many older patients due to severe side effects.8 Currently, there are no approved immunotherapies for AML, underscoring the urgent need for novel therapeutic approaches that can improve outcomes for patients and their families facing this life-threatening disease.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; "Cullinan") is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company's beliefs and expectations regarding: our clinical developments plans and timelines for CLN-049, the clinical and therapeutic potential of CLN-049, and other statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "pursue," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; the risk that any NDAs, INDs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not approved or cleared on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the effect of changes in global economic conditions, including uncertainties related to international trade policies, tariffs and supply chain dynamics on our business and operations; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516 
Nsmith@cullinantx.com 

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
Rweldon@cullinantx.com 

---------------------------------------

  1. American Association for Cancer Research. (2025). Acute Myeloid Leukemia. https://www.aacr.org/patients-caregivers/cancer/acute-myeloid-leukemia/
  2. National Cancer Institute. (2025). Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment (PDQ®)–Patient Version. https://www.cancer.gov/types/leukemia/patient/adult-aml-treatment-pdq
  3. Leptidis, J., et al. (2014). Fatal cardiac tamponade as the first manifestation of acute myeloid leukemia. Am J Emerg Med 32(10). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajem.2014.02.045
  4. National Cancer Institute. (2025). Cancer Stat Facts: Leukemia — Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html
  5. Zhou, Y., et al. (2024). Global, regional, and national burden of acute myeloid leukemia, 1990–2021: A systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Biomarker Research, 12(101). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40364-024-00649-y
  6. Moore, CG., et al. (2025). Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory AML—Novel Treatment Options Including Immunotherapy. Am J Hematol. (100)2. https://doi.org/10.1002/ajh.27584
  7. Shahzad, M., et al. (2024). What have we learned about TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia?. Blood Cancer J. 14(202). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-024-01186-5
  8. Kantarjian, H., et al. (2021). Acute myeloid leukemia: current progress and future directions. Blood Cancer J. 11(2). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-021-00425-3

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Oncology Inc.CGEMnasdaq:cgemnanotech investing
CGEM
The Conversation (0)
Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations Longer term follow-up for patients... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication Cash and investments... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29. "I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief... Keep Reading...
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company... Keep Reading...
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted... Keep Reading...
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching... Keep Reading...

SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. Keep Reading...
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this... Keep Reading...
Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Receives Independent Review Board Approval to Begin Human Pilot Study #7

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

Apple unveils new accessibility features, and updates powered by Apple Intelligence

Related News

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces $600,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

cleantech investing

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

cleantech investing

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs