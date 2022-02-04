Le 4 févrierFebruary 2022) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 8% Senior Secured Notes have been approved for listing. See the Warrant Indenture for full details. _________________________________ Les billets garantis de premier rang à 8 % de Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ont été approuvés pour inscription. Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails. The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TRUL.NT.U ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX