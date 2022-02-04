Market News Investing News
Le 4 févrierFebruary 2022) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 8% Senior Secured Notes have been approved for listing.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Les billets garantis de premier rang à 8 % de Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
Security/Sécurité: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 6OCT2026 Notes
Security Type/Titre: Note
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 7 février/February 2022
Symbol/Symbole: TRUL.NT.U
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 350 000
CUSIP: 89788C AD 6
ISIN: CA 89788C AD 6 1
Boardlot/Quotité: US$1,000 principal amount/montant principal de 1 000 $US
Frequency/La fréquence: Semi-Annual/Semestriellement (avril/April 6 and/et octobre/October 6)
Interest Rate/Taux d'intérêt: 8%
Maturity Date/Date d'échéance: Le 6 octobre/October 2026
First Payment Date/ Date du premier versement: Le 6 avril/April 2026
First Accrued Interest Date/ Date du premier intérêt couru: Le 7 février/February 2022
Day Count Convention/Convention du comte de jour: 365
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TRUL.NT.U Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

