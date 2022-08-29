Potash Investing News

New Tech Minerals Corp. (NTM) has announced a name and symbol change to American Potash Corp. (KCL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 31, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on August 30, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

New Tech Minerals Corp. (NTM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour American Potash Corp. (KCL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 août 2022.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 août 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

Le 31 août/August 2022

Old Symbol/Vieux symbole :

 NTM
New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : KCL

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

 02906A 10 8

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

 CA 02906A 10 8 4

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

 64886W203/CA64886W2031

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

New Tech Minerals Corp.
NTM:CNX
increasing price chart with corn seed

Potash and Phosphate Price Update: H1 2022 in Review

Values across the agricultural input space remained elevated over the first half of the year, driven by high energy costs and supply disruptions largely stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

These issues were further compounded by continued strength in demand across the sector, as well as mounting costs for freight transport and trade rerouting. “Fertilizer prices have reached a record high on the back of the war in Ukraine and its repercussions on trade flows. Russia is a key exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers,” Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at CRU Group, wrote in a March note.

In addition to these broad factors impacting the sector, the potash and phosphate markets have also faced weather-related production woes and ongoing import sanctions from Belarus.

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding potash

Potash and Phosphate Investing in Australia

Potash and phosphate are two key components of fertilizers used in global food production. As the need for food production gets greater every year with the growing worldwide population, the demand for potash and phosphate is expected to grow as well.

Phosphate is an essential mineral for humans, animals and plants alike. Potash contains a water-soluble form of phosphate and is used for fertiliser as sulphate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

As global warming, international tensions and other factors increase the pressure on the food supply, potash and phosphate are going to become more sought after.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Holdings Corp. Receives Second Tranche of $17 Million Equity Funding From Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Western Potash Holding Corp. ("WPHC") has received the second tranche of its equity funding proceeds from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage") in the amount of $17 million on July 29, 2022, as part of the previously announced Investment Transaction (as set out in a press release dated February 16, 2022), in exchange for the issuance to Vantage of 33,431,578 common shares of WPHC. Upon issuance, Vantage will hold approximately 42.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of WPHC, which in turn owns 100% of Western Potash Corp. (which itself owns Milestone Potash Project (the "Project").

The first tranche of Vantage's equity investment in WPHC in the amount of $33 million closed on May 25, 2022 and resulted in the issuance to Vantage of 64,896,592 common shares of WPHC. With consideration of the Project construction and development funding usage schedule, however, Vantage and WPHC agreed to a Second Amended and Restated Subscription Agreement dated July 28, 2022, allowing Vantage to purchase the previously agreed additional 92,428,479 common shares in two tranches – the Second Tranche and the Third Tranche. The Second Trance, in the amount of $17 million, closed on July 29, 2022 this Friday. The remaining investment of $30 million is expected to close on or before September 30, 2022. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Vantage has committed to make a strategic equity investment of C$80,000,000 in WPHC.

Keep reading...Show less
4 Kinds of Potash: Sylvite, Polyhalite, Langbeinite and Carnallite

4 Kinds of Potash: Sylvite, Polyhalite, Langbeinite and Carnallite

Potash is a potassium-bearing nutrient essential for growing healthy, high-yield crops, and there are four kinds that market participants should have on their radar.

These minerals are found in large evaporite deposits from ancient lakes and sea beds, or in rock formations. The top potash-producing countries include Canada, Belarus and Russia.

For those looking to invest in the potash market, it is important to understand the four deposit forms and the different uses for each variation of the mineral.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Enhances Management and Technical Teams

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Regina-based subsidiary Western Potash Corp. ("Western") has an enhanced corporate and project management team. Following the official kick-off of the Milestone Phase 1 Project (the "Project") in mid-May, Western established its Executive Committee ("EC") and Technical Committee ("TC") to advance the Project more effectively.

The EC is Western's primary decision-making body responsible for corporate strategy and development plan, company policies and regulations, project key technical direction, and project budget. The EC is chaired by Mr. Mark Fracchia and includes Mr. Brandon Bartosh as a member. Mr. Fracchia has a track record of accomplishments in leadership, strategy, vision and innovative potash mining technology. He is also a current member of the board of directors of the Company. Previously, he was President, PCS Potash at PotashCorp (now Nutrien) and was a General Manager at various potash sites. Mr. Bartosh is a world-class selective solution mining expert with over 15 years of hands-on potash operation and mining experience. He is currently the Operations Director and Plant Manager of Western Potash.

Keep reading...Show less
Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP?

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP?

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s leading potash producer by far, with annual output topping 14 million metric tons (MT). Russia takes the second spot in terms of total potash production at 9 million MT, followed by Belarus in third place at 8 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less

