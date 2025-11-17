CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
CRCL Corcel Exploration Inc. Thursday November 20, 2025
CYBT Cybeats Technologies Corp.
DEMC Discovery Energy Metals Corp.
EMPS EMP Metals Corp.
FNT.U Fluent Corp.
GCC Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.
HAMR Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
SKUR Sekur Private Data Ltd.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
