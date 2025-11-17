CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|CRCL
|Corcel Exploration Inc.
|Thursday November 20, 2025
|CYBT
|Cybeats Technologies Corp.
|DEMC
|Discovery Energy Metals Corp.
|EMPS
|EMP Metals Corp.
|FNT.U
|Fluent Corp.
|GCC
|Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.
|HAMR
|Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
|SKUR
|Sekur Private Data Ltd.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.