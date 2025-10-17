CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025
ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.
CUPR Super Copper Corp.
DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc.
GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.
ISP Inspiration Energy Corp.
QMET Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.
SYAI Syntheia Corp.
WG Westward Gold Inc.

 
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SYAI:CC
Syntheia
Game-changing conversational AI solutions for the enterprise and SMB markets

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE - SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 16, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 5,... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $411,000 through the issuance of 4,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut. Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish... Keep Reading...

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

