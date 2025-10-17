CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AIML
|AI/ML Innovations Inc.
|Wednesday October 22, 2025
|ARGO
|Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.
|CUPR
|Super Copper Corp.
|DATT
|Digital Asset Technologies Inc.
|GXP
|Greenridge Exploration Inc.
|ISP
|Inspiration Energy Corp.
|QMET
|Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.
|SYAI
|Syntheia Corp.
|WG
|Westward Gold Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.