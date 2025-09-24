Cruz Battery Metals Renews All Lithium Claims in Nevada as President Trump Backs Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Deposit in Nevada

Cruz Battery Metals Renews All Lithium Claims in Nevada as President Trump Backs Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Deposit in Nevada

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has renewed all of its lithium claims in Nevada, including the Solar Lithium Project, strategically located directly adjacent to the TLC Lithium Project operated by American Lithium Corp. (LI, AMLIF) and Cruz's Clayton Valley lithium brine projects located directly inside of Schlumberger's (SLB) lithium deposit. The renewed claims maintain Cruz's foothold in one of the most active lithium districts in the United States at a time when news has broken that President Trump is backing Lithium Americas (LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit in Nevada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/267803_34684836948f7a6d_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/267803_34684836948f7a6d_002full.jpg

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals, stated, "President Trump's endorsement of the Thacker Pass project is a strong vote of confidence for the entire Nevada lithium sector. We believe this could mark a turning point in investor sentiment toward U.S.-based lithium companies. With demand rapidly growing due to advancements in self-driving vehicles and robotics, Cruz is well-positioned at the early stages of what we believe is a renewed focus on Nevada's lithium assets. We are confident this is just the first inning of a major cycle for the sector."

Cruz remains committed to advancing its lithium assets at a time when a U.S. domestic supply is becoming increasingly strategic and globally relevant.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzbatterymetals.com

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson
President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
James Nelson, CEO and Director
T: 604-899-9150
Toll free: 1-855-599-9150
E: info@cruzbatterymetals.com
W: www.cruzbatterymetals.com
Twitter: @CruzBattMetals

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267803

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cruz Battery MetalsCRUZ:CCCSE:CRUZLithium Investing
CRUZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Envirostream) - a leading battery recycler - has signed a new agreement ("Agreement") with LG Energy Solution to recycle and process lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in Australia. This new contract further extends the scope of services from the previously expanded contract signed in March 2024. The Agreement now encompasses recycling end-of-life residential battery units collected for normal service reasons.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of a brightly lit cityscape at night, with glowing street patterns and waterways.

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

A Nevada lithium project central to US efforts to secure domestic mineral supply is leaning on a half-century-old satellite program for modern answers.

The US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Landsat program, managed with NASA, has provided continuous Earth observations since 1972. Its freely available images allow scientists and industry leaders to measure landscape changes with precision.

In Northern Nevada, those insights are proving crucial as Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) works to advance Thacker Pass in a way that meets strict environmental and land-use standards.

Keep reading...Show less
Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium (LIT:AU) has announced Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Download the PDF here.

Green Technology Metals Logo

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Livium Ltd

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) (“Iondrive”), an Australian company developing an innovative metal extraction process using Deep Eutectic Solvent technology (DES), via their subsidiary Iondrive AU Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Related News

graphite investing

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Base Metals Investing

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

uranium investing

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States