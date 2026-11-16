CrowdStrike Named the Frost Radar Visionary Leader for AI Security Operations Centers

CrowdStrike Named the Frost Radar Visionary Leader for AI Security Operations Centers

CrowdStrike ranked highest in Growth among all vendors, leading the shift to the agentic SOC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Visionary Leader in the Frost Radar™: AI Security Operations Centers, 2026 . CrowdStrike was ranked highest in Growth among all vendors evaluated, underscoring how the company is leading the shift from manual security operations to the agentic SOC.

As adversaries weaponize AI to attack at machine speed, human-speed defense cannot keep pace. Of AI SOC vendors, the report states "the strongest providers increasingly combine autonomous workflows, broad security coverage, advanced AI architectures, platform integration, and expanding commercial ecosystems." The report notes how this "allows analysts to concentrate on ambiguous, consequential, and strategically important threats."

As the Visionary Leader, Frost highlighted that CrowdStrike "can deliver unified data and context, AI-driven detection and prioritization, autonomous investigation, and more through specialized agents. This elevates analysts to perform threat hunting, detection engineering, complex incident analysis, and strategic decision-making."

"Only CrowdStrike has the data, intelligence, and architecture to deliver the agentic SOC," said AJ Shipley, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. "That foundation is what lets agents detect, investigate, and respond at machine speed. This recognition confirms that CrowdStrike defines the future of security operations."

Unified Data and Expert-Trained Agents Stop Internal and External Threats

CrowdStrike delivers a single sensor, single platform architecture generating nearly seven trillion events daily across endpoint, identity, SaaS, cloud, and network. CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI™ and CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI™ AgentWorks agents run on that unified data foundation. CrowdStrike's elite analysts reinforce agents with expert decisions from every MDR and IR engagement, making them smarter with every breach stopped. With Agent Insider Threat Detection and coordinated, multi-agent investigations across every domain at the same time, CrowdStrike stops both the agentic adversary and the enterprise agent that acts without authority, at machine speed.

Additional key report findings include:

Agentic Detection, Investigation, and Response on One Platform

"CrowdStrike delivers full life cycle, AI-driven security operations through the Falcon platform , combining Falcon Next-Gen SIEM , Charlotte AI , and Charlotte Agentic SOAR ."

Real-World Adversary Intelligence

"CrowdStrike anchors its product development in its extensive threat intelligence and incident response experience, grounding AI and detection content in observed adversary behavior."

Accountable AI

CrowdStrike "delivers transparency, guardrails, and auditability through role-based permissions, detailed and explainable findings, traceable agent actions, bounded autonomy, and human oversight for consequential decisions. Because of this, CrowdStrike's AI governance aligns with ISO/IEC 42001 principles, providing reassurance through accountability and clear bounds."

Security Teams in Control

"The Falcon platform enables security teams to configure autonomous detection and response capabilities, in accordance with their unique policies and controls."

To learn more about the Frost Radar™: AI Security Operations Centers, 2026, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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