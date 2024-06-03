Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with Ambassador Nathaniel C. Fick, General (Ret.) Paul M. Nakasone, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's head of privacy and public policy Drew Bagley. Topics will include the major cybersecurity threats to U.S. national security, safeguarding America's critical infrastructure ahead of the 2024 elections and a discussion on ecosystem-level cybersecurity issues, such as concentration risk, coupled with recommended policy next steps to address these systemic problems.

Learn more about the event and register to attend on The Washington Post's website .

When: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Agenda (all times Eastern Time) and Speakers:

12:05 | Spotlight: Health-Care Defenses
Kemba Walden, President, Paladin Global Institute and Former Acting National Cyber Director, The White House
Interviewed by Dan Diamond, National Health Reporter for The Washington Post

12:20 | The Cyber Ecosystem
Nathaniel C. Fick, U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy
Interviewed by David Ignatius, Associate Editor and Columnist for The Washington Post

12:45 | Next Steps for Ecosystem-Level Cybersecurity
Drew Bagley, Vice President & Counsel, Privacy & Cyber Policy, CrowdStrike

1:00 | Building a Resilient Future
Gen. (Ret.) Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Army
Interviewed by Ellen Nakashima, National Security Reporter at The Washington Post

For more information about CrowdStrike's public sector and public policy programs, please visit the company's website and public policy resource center .

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

