Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 29, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, each of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call on February 29, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.






North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1674609


International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1674609





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/rGl0B9nPzjZ

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cannabis Round-Up: Texas Attorney General Sues Local Cities for Decriminalization Efforts

Texas' attorney general is suing five states for enacting local decriminalization measures.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has introduced a second bill to legalize cannabis, this time with measures that allow for a recreational market, and Florida has passed a bill that would place THC limits on recreational cannabis.

Keep reading for a round-up of this week's top news and trends in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less
australian dollar bills with jar of cannabis flower on table

Top 3 ASX Cannabis Stocks

Australia's cannabis industry is complex, with varying regulations across different states and territories.

While medical cannabis is legal at the federal level, recreational use is still prohibited in most parts of the country, with the only exception being the Australian Capital Territory — and even it has no dispensaries to legally purchase cannabis. This has made it difficult for cannabis companies to operate and navigate the regulatory environment.

Despite these challenges, Australia's cannabis market is expanding. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) lists cannabis stocks that focus on areas such as medical cannabis provision, medical research and investment holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
The Tinley Beverage Company

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on the Company's recent corporate developments and to announce the appointment of new director Mr. Shreyas Balakrishnan. The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of 58,660,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,466,500 (the "Private Placement") and the settlement of $533,500 of outstanding indebtedness of the Company pursuant to the issuance of an additional 21,340,000 Units to certain creditors (the "Debt Settlement").

Cronos' Spinach® Brand Ends 2023 as the Number One Flower Brand in Canada1

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its brand, Spinach ® , closed 2023 as the number one ranked flower brand in Canada with a 6.9% 1 market share in the fourth quarter. Spinach ® flower products have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a significant increase in its ranking from the fourth 2 best-selling flower brand in 2022, to become the best-selling flower brand in Canada in 2023.

Capturing the leading position in flower rounds out a strong year of growth and innovation for the Spinach® product portfolio, which is ranked as the second best-selling cannabis brand in Canada across all categories as of December 2023 1 . In the fourth quarter, Spinach ® products held a number 1 position in the flower and edibles categories, and a top-10 ranking in the pre-rolls and vape categories. 1

hand holding cannabis leaf in front of Australia flag

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2024

Australia's cannabis industry has been experiencing a period of change in recent years, with increasing public support for legalisation and a blossoming medicinal cannabis sector.

Moving forward the future looks bright — Statista projects that the Australian cannabis space will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.63 percent to reach a total market volume of US$791.6 million by 2028.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the current state of the Australian cannabis market, exploring its key trends, opportunities and challenges, as well as the outlook for the sector in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

