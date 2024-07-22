Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") reconvened July 19, 2024, approximately 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2024 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Cannabis Market Soars Amid Legal Reforms, But Safety Concerns Persist

-

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

New dispensary expands patient access to medical marijuana with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida

New Santa Rosa County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, July 12th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1732811

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1732811

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Second Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-august-6-2024-302191314.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c4702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV")is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Reconvene Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it will reconvene its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the reconvened meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

