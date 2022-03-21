Cronos Group Inc. an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mike Gorenstein as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022, in connection with Kurt Schmidt’s retirement. “Mike is a visionary leader who knows Cronos better than anyone,” said Jim Rudyk, Lead Independent Director of Cronos. “He is uniquely positioned to ...

CRON:CA,CRON