Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
European Lithium Limited

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st, as part of the 2024 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Critical Metals Corp. selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index

Critical Metals Corp CEO and Chairman, Tony Sage commented: “We are honored to have been chosen for inclusion in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® indexes. This is a significant milestone for Critical Metals Corp and a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. Inclusion in these indexes enhances our visibility within the investment community, broadens our investor base, and better positions us to create long-term value for our shareholders and execute on our strategic objectives.”

The annual Russell US indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 small-cap Russell 2000 Index or Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which also remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Successful Placement to Raise $750,000

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully received binding commitments for a private placement to raise $750,000 (before costs) (Placement). The Placement will comprise the issue of 15,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per share.
Keep reading...Show less
eWaste: From Recycling Challenge to Emerging Opportunity

eWaste: From Recycling Challenge to Emerging Opportunity

Governments worldwide, federally and regionally are mandating environmental protection policies aimed at lowering carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Part of this is tied to finding opportunities in eWaste recycling, which provides added supply to the ever popular battery metals.

With the advent of low-carbon technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact, problems associated with climate change are starting to be addressed. Electric vehicles (EVs) — complemented by innovative energy storage units that use battery metals — are one solution to rising CO2 and greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere.

When the EV market began to emerge, it raised an issue that auto manufacturers and governments alike had not adequately addressed: where do spent lithium-ion batteries go?

Keep reading...Show less
Blue lithium-ion battery over shiny surface.

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market (Updated 2024)

Despite the current low price environment, the long-term demand for battery metals is robust and offers opportunity for those interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond gold and silver are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn into the space by expanding battery manufacturing capability and lithium supply deals between auto makers and lithium producers.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and companies.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Landscape with sky, mountains and water.

Lithium Brine’s Economic and Ecological Benefits Present Strong Case for Investors

From extraction to production, lithium brine deposits represent a significant competitive advantage for exploration and development companies. Compared to their hard-rock counterparts, lithium brine projects are regarded as lower-cash-cost operations with genuine scale, and are seen as more environmentally friendly deposits, largely owing to recent innovations in extraction technologies.

Combined with the right geographic characteristics and expertise, lithium brine projects are worth considering as an investment opportunity, especially if located in the USA due the US focus on the complete battery supply chain.

This is particularly true given the lithium market's recent focus on the geopolitics of supply and mounting production costs and declining lithium prices as well as a desire to capture the entire battery supply chain within one country. In fact, lower prices currently potentially create more upside for investors if they are considering counter cyclical investments, as the prevailing view is that lithium will be required for decades to come.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Investor Webinar – 3pm AEST Tuesday 2 July

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

Successful Maiden Dosing of TRP-8803 (IV-Infused Psilocin) Completed in Global First

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

Related News

Copper Investing

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

uranium investing

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

silver investing

Sorby Hills Project FEED Study

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gowest Gold Jumps 86 Percent on Deal to Go Private

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Expert Calls for US$50 Silver, Paladin Offers C$1.14 Billion for Fission

×