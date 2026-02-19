Critica Limited Exhibiting at Booth 3148, PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto, March 1-4

Visit Critica Limited (ASX: CRI) at Booth #3148 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Critica Limited

Critica Limited (ASX: CRI) is an Australian rare earths developer advancing secure, Western-aligned supply of Critical minerals. Its flagship Jupiter Project is Australia's largest clay-hosted rare earth system, characterised by a magnet-heavy resource and a simple, low-impact beneficiation pathway.Critica is progressing Jupiter through resource optimisation, beneficiation-first processing, and structured development studies focused on Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb). The project also hosts valuable Critical by-products including iron (Fe), gallium (Ga), scandium (Sc) and others, enhancing future revenue optionality.With demonstrated repeatable metallurgy and a scalable, sustainability-aligned development model, Critica is positioning Jupiter as a low-risk, commercially credible source of Critical minerals for electrification, decarbonisation, defence and advanced technologies.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Critica Limited
Jacob Deysel
+61 6279 9428
admin@critica.limited
https://critica.limited/

