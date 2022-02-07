Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125 th St., is Cresco Labs’ first location in Miami-Dade County, 15 th store in Florida and 49 th dispensary nationwide. The Company’s upcoming Lady Lake store will be ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF