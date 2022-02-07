Market News Investing News
Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125 th St., is Cresco Labs’ first location in Miami-Dade County, 15 th store in Florida and 49 th dispensary nationwide. The Company’s upcoming Lady Lake store will be ...

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125 th St., is Cresco Labs' first location in Miami-Dade County, 15 th store in Florida and 49 th dispensary nationwide. The Company's upcoming Lady Lake store will be its 50 th in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005284/en/

Sunnyside North Miami is Cresco Labs' first store in Miami-Dade County, 15th location in Florida and 49th dispensary nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunnyside North Miami is Cresco Labs' first store in Miami-Dade County, 15th location in Florida and 49th dispensary nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to welcome North Miami patients to Sunnyside's retail experience for the first time," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. "One of our priorities this year is to expand access to Cresco Labs portfolio of high-quality and diverse cannabis products and to that end we will be opening new dispensaries across Florida all year."

Sunnyside North Miami is a highly accessible retail location situated on a busy retail corridor and a few blocks away from the heavily trafficked I-95 Expressway and State Road 909. The medical cannabis dispensary will serve patients in Miami-Dade County with simple online ordering and convenient next-day delivery service.

Patients of the new store will have access one of the largest selections of cannabis products and accessories, including One Plant's top selling, premium, hand-trimmed flower and solventless live rosin concentrates, as well as vape cartridges, pre-rolls, tinctures, lighters, rolling papers and more. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the North Miami opening, Cresco Labs serves patients through its Sunnyside dispensaries in Avon Park, Boynton Beach, Orlando (Fern Park), Jacksonville Beach, Ocala, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Bonita Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Sarasota and Clearwater.

For more information about Sunnyside and to place online orders, visit www.sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential' or ‘continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investor Relations:
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs CL:CNX CRLBF Cannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup for February

Cannabis company to introduce two proprietary brands and bring a favorite back to Florida patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™, new Cultivar Collection™ flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse ™.

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb to Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Expanding Footprint to Four Stores in the Commonwealth

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to local organizations for each store opening: Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation (SWAG Foundation) and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation, while increasing our retail presence in Virginia," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities. We are also proud to support the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization that is making a huge impact in communities affected by gun violence, and the MCEAP, which supports many residents and their path to restored self-sufficiency by providing access to food and clothing."

Keep reading... Show less
clasped business hands facing off

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Faces Investor Challenge, NFL Funds Cannabinoid Study

Canadian cannabis producer HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) is facing a world of troubles with a NASDAQ listing warning and an investor battle brewing.

Also this week, the National Football League (NFL) set up a research program with a Canadian university to investigate the use of cannabinoids to “help prevent and treat concussions.”

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EXTN, GDNSF, DNAC, and VHAQ

-

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Keep reading... Show less

Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger - GDNSF, IDFB, TLMD, DNAA, POND, RICO

Juan Monteverde founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City is investigating:

  • Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ( GDNSF ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Verano Holdings Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, GDNSF shareholders will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/goodness-growth-holdings-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Peak Bancorp, Inc. ( IDFB ) , relating to its proposed acquisition by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the agreement, IDFB shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/peak-bancorp-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. ( TLMD ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, TLMD shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/soc-telemed-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I ( DNAA ), relating to its merger with Akili Interactive. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-i . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Angel Pond Holdings Corp. ( POND ) relating to its proposed merger with MariaDB. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/angel-pond-holdings-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Agrico Acquisition Corp. ( RICO ) relating to its merger with Kalera AS. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/agrico-acquisition-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
Keep reading... Show less

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Notes

Le 4 févrierFebruary 2022) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 8% Senior Secured Notes have been approved for listing.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×