Coveo Announces Hosted MCP Server to Expand Enterprise AI and Agentic Partner Ecosystem

New interoperability layer for secure AI access to enterprise content connects Coveo to leading large language models, including ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic's Claude

 Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced the launch of the Coveo Hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, extending the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform to support seamless integration with leading large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic's Claude among others, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, the Coveo MCP Server enables organizations to connect an almost infinite number of data sources to large language models like ChatGPT Enterprise or Anthropic's Claude via Coveo. AI agents can connect directly to Coveo's unified content index without custom integrations or additional infrastructure. The release positions Coveo as a foundational interoperability layer for enterprise AI initiatives, supporting scalable adoption of generative AI and agentic workflows across customers and partners.

"As enterprises increasingly deploy multiple large language models across critical workflows, Coveo is uniquely positioned to power an interoperable AI future, one where any LLM can seamlessly leverage the full intelligence of the Coveo platform," said Laurent Simoneau, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coveo. "We are already working closely with 10 customers leveraging our hosted MCP server to enhance leading models such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. This early traction reinforces Coveo's role as a foundational and interoperable layer for enterprise AI and represents a meaningful opportunity to drive expanded adoption and long-term growth as customers scale their AI initiatives."

As part of the release, the Coveo app is available in ChatGPT Enterprise through the official Apps & Connectors directory, acting as a secure bridge between ChatGPT and Coveo-indexed content. The solution supports grounded retrieval, reuse of Coveo relevance logic, and flexible deployment across AI-driven use cases.

Pricing and Availability

The Coveo MCP Server is now generally available for ChatGPT Enterprise, Anthropic's Claude, and other leading models. Use of Coveo MCP Server is available as part of the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform, queries will count toward existing consumption-based licensing.

About Coveo
Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Forward-Looking Information

