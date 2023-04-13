Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Uranium Investing News

Cosa Resources (COSA:CC)

Cosa Resources Hires Award Winning Uranium Geologist Justin Rodko

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (“ Cosa Resources ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Rodko as Corporate Development Manager and also announces the voting results from its annual general meeting.

Mr. Rodko is a Professional Geoscientist with nearly a decade of uranium exploration experience in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. Joining IsoEnergy shortly after the company’s inception, and quickly progressing to Senior Geologist, Justin played a key role in discovering and advancing the Hurricane deposit to its status as the world’s highest grade Indicated Mineral Resource in uranium. For these accomplishments Justin was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration alongside other current Cosa team members, Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael and Craig Parry. Mr. Rodko’s previous uranium experience includes working at Orano’s (formerly AREVA) Waterbury Cigar and Waterbury UEM projects as well as NexGen’s Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, and Orano’s Kiggavik project in Nunavut. Justin holds a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Regina.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: “We are excited to add Justin Rodko to the Cosa team. Justin brings an excellent track record in uranium exploration which includes being an essential member of the Hurricane deposit discovery team. Justin has always shown a penchant for capital markets and corporate strategy and will leverage his tremendous past technical success in his role in Corporate Development. In just over 12 months since Cosa’s IPO, we have built an industry leading team and assembled a land package of >100,000ha in the prolific Athabasca Basin. We look forward to getting to work to explore and advance our projects.

Justin Rodko, Corporate Development Manager commented: “I am thrilled to join the team at Cosa and am thankful for the opportunity to apply my technical knowledge to advancing Cosa’s existing projects while working towards expanding our portfolio into areas that have been underexplored and underappreciated. Though the Athabasca Basin is becoming saturated with new explorers, our experience with the Hurricane discovery puts this group in a unique position to identify and aggressively pursue future opportunities. This is a familiar team for me, and I look forward to sharing new successes as we work towards establishing Cosa as the Athabasca Basin’s next junior explorer of choice.”

Annual General Meeting

Cosa Resources is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Meeting ”), held on April 12, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company’s website www.cosaresources.ca .

A total of 11,528,356 common shares, representing approximately 34.15% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company (99.13% in favour), (b) setting the number of directors at five (100% in favour), and (d) ratifying and approving the Company’s advanced notice policy (99.13% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes five uranium exploration properties: Ursa, Orion, Castor, Charcoal, and Helios, totaling over 100,000 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain “Forward‐Looking Statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company’s mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company’s respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company’s public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Source

cosa resourcescse stockscse:cosauranium stocksUranium Investing
COSA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Morgans as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.  Mr. Morgans assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer from Mr. Wes Short, who will continue to serve the Company as a Director and Executive Vice President

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Ted Trueman to its Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective immediately

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors

John Cash: Uranium Catalysts Building, All Systems Look Like Go

As catalysts continue to build for uranium, the Investing News Network spoke with John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG), to get his thoughts on the market and the company's plans moving forward.

"All systems right now look like go, it looks like the price is going to be moving higher," he said. "I think consistently that's what the producers are predicting, (and) I think pretty reliably that's what the utilities are expecting as well. Certainly if you look at the major trade press as well, like UxC, they're looking at fairly significantly higher pricing going forward as well."

With this positive outlook at hand, Ur-Energy is progressing at its two flagship assets in Wyoming, US. The company is ramping up output at its Lost Creek operation, with production set to rise from 200,000 pounds this year to 600,000 pounds next year.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Further Massive Nickel Sulphides Intersected At Dimma

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that diamond drill hole TED53 has intersected an 8.9m thick (downhole) zone of visible Ni-sulphides from 327.1m downhole inclusive of 2.4m of massive Ni-sulphide from 332.4m downhole, at its Dimma Nickel Discovery in Western Australia. The Dimma Nickel Discovery is one of four massive and semi-massive Ni- sulphide discoveries at the company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (Figures 1 and 2), located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, some 50km east of the world class Mt Keith Nickel Deposit (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
uranium

Top 5 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

The uranium spot price spent Q1 around the US$50 per pound mark after reaching US$64.50 last April — a decade high — due to factors like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increasing nuclear adoption.

After hitting that peak last year, uranium spent much of 2022 moving in a range of about US$46 to US$54. However, the first quarter of the new year saw that span tighten to a more stable US$48 to US$52.

The Investing News Network spoke with many market watchers who are bullish on uranium at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in early March, including Lobo Tiggre, Byron King and Curtis Moore.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Investor Presentation Livestream: Future Facing Commodities Conference, Singapore

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide details of the livestream of its investor presentation (attached overleaf) at the inaugural Future Facing Commodities Conference, being held in Singapore on 4-6 April 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Maiden Mineral Resource & Exploration Targets for Great Divide Basin Projects & Lo Herma

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to declare an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Thor and Teebo Uranium Prospects located within GTI's Great Divide Basin (GDB) Project located in Wyoming’s GDB uranium district.

Keep reading...Show less
Aura Energy

Swedish Minister Of Energy Provides Update On Uranium Mining Ban In Sweden

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA, “Aura” or “the Company”) is aware of a recent report that the Industry Committee of the Swedish parliament (‘Riksdag’) voted to reject a number of private members’ motions that were supporting an immediate lifting of the current ban on uranium mining in Sweden.1

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

EY and IBM expand strategic alliance into quantum computing

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Emerging Markets Report: Breakthrough

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Graphite Investing

Altech – Great Progress At German Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

Gold Investing

Drilling Commenced At Dynasty Gold Project

×