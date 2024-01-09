Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Correction To ASX Announcement

Correction To ASX Announcement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to advise of a correction to the ASX announcement released on 9 January 2024.

The announcement inadvertently contained a typographical error which stated an updated resource estimate was due in Q1 2025. This was incorrect and an updated resource estimate at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project is due in Q1 2024.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


European Lithium Limited

NASDAQ Listing Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) related to a special meeting of stockholders primarily to approve an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which it must either consummate an initial business combination or wind up and redeem 100% of Sizzle's outstanding public shares, from February 8, 2024 to August 8, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by Sizzle's Board of Directors (the Extension Proposal).

HMW Project Update – Pond 1 Liner Installation Underway

HMW Project Update – Pond 1 Liner Installation Underway

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The above demonstrates Galan's continued activity and progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") New Resource Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) commences new drilling programme at the Laguna Verde project and outlines planned activity.

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

Chariot Logo

Black Mountain Drilling Update

Chariot Corporation Limited ("Chariot", "CC9" or the "Company") advises that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project ("Black Mountain") have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Chariot has completed six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamonddrill core. Drilling rates have been slower than planned due to harsh early winter conditions.
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Galan Lithium
×